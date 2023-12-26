12/26/2023

Hello there!

📦 And Happy Boxing Day! If you, like myself, don't know much about the holiday, I'll give you a little history lesson. It started a couple of centuries ago in the U.K. It's the day that lower-class people would be presented gifts by their employers and other upper-class folks, according to Britannica. "By the 21st century it had become a day associated with shopping and sporting events," the website reads. Lol, of course. ⚽ 🏀

Lawmakers and religious leaders are upset at a progressive priest for making Mary a lesbian. A nativity scene in Italy depicted Jesus with two mothers instead of the traditional Mary and Joseph figurines. Father Vitaliano Della Sala, told the media, "I wanted to show with this scene that families are no longer just the traditional ones." Some groups in the country aren't happy with it, but I am 🌈. It's also a fitting display this year after some queer mothers had been taken off their children's birth certificates by the Italian government.

🚓 A Republican state representative in North Dakota was arrested earlier this month and charged with a DUI. While being arrested, Nico Rios made homophobic and xenophobic remarks to the police who had stopped him.

Speaking of Republican lawmakers, far-right homophobe and transphobe U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was swatted on Christmas. Swatting is when a call is made to police to trick them into going to a certain location. It can be pretty dangerous for both the folks who are swatted and the police. In this case, police called Greene's security team before having officers go to her home. It's happened a few times it seems. Another Republican lawmaker, Brandon Williams of New York, was also swatted yesterday.

In other news:

Onward and upward,

Alex





