Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Swatted on Christmas

Far-right U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia was swatted at her home on Christmas.

“I was just swatted,” Greene wrote on x, formerly known as Twitter. “This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!”

Local police confirmed the swatting incident to NBC News and other outlets. Major Rodney Bailey of the local Rome, Ga., police told the outlet that someone from Rome, N.Y., had made a call to a suicide hotline. The caller said he had shot his girlfriend and gave hotline operators Greene’s address. He said he was going to kill himself. Other calls were also received, according to the news website The Messenger. Authorities contacted Greene’s security liaison about the call. Greene’s security detail then decided that police didn’t have to come to her home, Bailey told NBC News, so a police response didn’t occur. Swatting is when someone makes a fake report to the police in order to get the police to go to a certain location. It’s not the first time Greene had been swatted. NBC News notes that last year there were false reports that there had been shootings outside her house. New York Republican U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams also reported being swatted on Christmas day. "Our home was swatted this afternoon. Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving," Williams wrote on X. "They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone!"



