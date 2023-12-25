5 Tempting Photos From the 2024 Slutsky Lumber Calendar

Images: Courtesy of @victoriajanashvili
Here's some timber to keep you warm on these winter nights. A lumber company has released a steamy calendar featuring local community members.
"Slutsky Lumber wants to give you wood!" the company said in a statement.
The Ellenville, N.Y., company has served its local community for 64 years and is releasing a wet and wild pinup calendar to celebrate the community and the start of a new year.
According to its website, Slutsky Lumber was founded by George Slutsky, a World War II veteran, on his family’s farm in 1959. In 2021, Jonathan and Rebecca Falcon bought the lumberyard and have continued the company's legacy.
"The calendar and accompanying sexy shorts feature local artists, business owners, and residents banging and screwing around," the company said. $10 of every purchase goes to the Family of Ellenville, visit Slutsky Lumber for more!
All images are courtesy of @victoriajanashvili. Check them out below
Scott Frost, C.O.F.F.E. Secretary / Shadowland Board of Directors & Johnny Frost C.O.F.F.E Vice President / Town Councilperson
Andy Weil, A&E Contracting, 40 year Slutsky Lumber Customer & Christine Saward, Family of Ellenville Volunteer
Lily Feldman, Owner of Pink Clementine & Mill & Main & Chris Weathered, Owner of Mill & Main
Megan Fredrick, Owner of Fredrick Farm Goat Rescue & Sanctuary
