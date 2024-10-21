Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Al Pacino thought Cruising was 'exploitative' of LGBTQ+ people, so he donated his paycheck

Al Pacino thought Cruising was 'exploitative' of LGBTQ+ people, so he donated his paycheck

Al Pacino cruising movie
Warner Bros. Motion Pictures

The actor "just wanted one positive thing to come out of" the role, he revealed in his memoir, Sonny Boy.

After decades of silence on the subject, Al Pacino says he's aware of the criticism levied against the 1980 film Cruising — and he agrees with it.

The actor revealed in his recent memoir, Sonny Boy, that he was so uncomfortable with how the final cut of the movie portrayed LGBTQ+ people that he ended up anonymously donating his entire paycheck to various charities.

“I never accepted the paycheck for Cruising. I took the money and it was a lot, and I put it in an irrevocable trust fund, meaning once I gave it, there was no taking it back," Pacino wrote. "I don’t know if it eased my conscience, but at least the money did some good.”

Cruising, loosely adapted from Gerald Walker's 1970 novel of the same name, follows Pacino's character of a young police officer in New York City as he goes undercover at several LGBTQ+ nightclubs to catch a serial killer who has been targeting gay men. Pacino said that he signed onto the production because he wanted to be part of a project that was "pushing the envelope."

However, the actor recalled that Cruising "became very controversial during its production" for its condemning portrayal of the queer community. The film drew protests from LGBTQ+ locals in New York City "almost every day," even facing calls for a mass boycott among LGBTQ+ people at the time.

Pacino said that he "remained quiet" on the controversy despite believing the final product was "exploitative" of the LGBTQ+ community, admitting that “after all they had paid me a lot of money, and I wasn’t going to just abandon them.” Instead, he quietly made his donations instead.

“I didn’t want to make it a P.R. stunt," Pacino explained. "I just wanted one positive thing to come out of that whole experience.”

From Your Site Articles
Arts & EntertainmentYahoo FeedfilmPeople
1970s1980sal pacinocopagandacruisingdonationsexploitationgerald walkerhomophobialaw enforcementlgbtq+ communitymemoirmoviesnew yorknew york citypaycheckpolice officerqueer communitysonny boyarts & entertainment
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio