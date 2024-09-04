Ben Platt marries Noah Galvin in New York celebration

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are newly married.

Platt shared a picture of him and his now-husband taken for Vogue on Instagram on Wednesday.

"For their wedding weekend across Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, the couple threw a Shabbat welcome dinner, a garden ceremony in Red Hook, and an after-party with musical theater singalongs," the caption read. The two were engaged in November 2022. They first met in 2014 but didn't start dating until years later.

Both Platt and Galvin have played the lead in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen. In fact, Galvin took over when Platt stepped down from playing the titular role in the musical.

Gavin also said, “We couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

“We are still floating. And mostly we’re happy we get to keep hanging out forever," he added.

Platt said the two felt "all missions were accomplished" in the wedding.

“Our greatest hope was to give everyone a joyful, low-stress weekend full of warmth and a window into our relationship and the life that we are building,” adds Ben. “And we wanted the dancing to go off."



In an interview with The Advocate's sibling publication Out earlier this year, Platt opened up about working with his then-fiance on the film Theater Camp.

“To do something with Noah for the first time as proper collaborators was really exciting,” he said. “Going into the process, we were definitely nervous about bringing that element into our relationship. We obviously consider it to be very sacred, and we don't want to sacrifice any of our emotional health for working creatively as artists together. It was definitely a first trial of that, but it was such a symbiotic and fruitful and just fulfilling experience to work together.”

The couple's romance was also on display in Platt's “Cherry on Top” video. Since the song is for Galvin, Platt landed on asking his fiancé to spend a day out and about in L.A. in a vintage car dancing and kissing. That they happen to model possibility for young queer couples is serendipity.

“I take seriously not wanting to exploit or overutilize our relationship and to save some of it for us…but we both feel really proud and happy that our relationship gets to be some sort of representation and an example — that we can be just joyful and complex and romantic and have that be something that is meaningful to young people,” Platt said.