Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Ben Platt marries Noah Galvin in New York celebration

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.

The queer couple's after-party appropriately featured musical theater singalongs.

@wgacooper

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are newly married.

Platt shared a picture of him and his now-husband taken for Vogue on Instagram on Wednesday.

"For their wedding weekend across Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, the couple threw a Shabbat welcome dinner, a garden ceremony in Red Hook, and an after-party with musical theater singalongs," the caption read. The two were engaged in November 2022. They first met in 2014 but didn't start dating until years later.

Both Platt and Galvin have played the lead in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen. In fact, Galvin took over when Platt stepped down from playing the titular role in the musical.

Gavin also said, “We couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

“We are still floating. And mostly we’re happy we get to keep hanging out forever," he added.

Platt said the two felt "all missions were accomplished" in the wedding.

“Our greatest hope was to give everyone a joyful, low-stress weekend full of warmth and a window into our relationship and the life that we are building,” adds Ben. “And we wanted the dancing to go off."

In an interview with The Advocate's sibling publication Out earlier this year, Platt opened up about working with his then-fiance on the film Theater Camp.

“To do something with Noah for the first time as proper collaborators was really exciting,” he said. “Going into the process, we were definitely nervous about bringing that element into our relationship. We obviously consider it to be very sacred, and we don't want to sacrifice any of our emotional health for working creatively as artists together. It was definitely a first trial of that, but it was such a symbiotic and fruitful and just fulfilling experience to work together.”

The couple's romance was also on display in Platt's “Cherry on Top” video. Since the song is for Galvin, Platt landed on asking his fiancé to spend a day out and about in L.A. in a vintage car dancing and kissing. That they happen to model possibility for young queer couples is serendipity.

“I take seriously not wanting to exploit or overutilize our relationship and to save some of it for us…but we both feel really proud and happy that our relationship gets to be some sort of representation and an example — that we can be just joyful and complex and romantic and have that be something that is meaningful to young people,” Platt said.

Arts & EntertainmentNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo Feed
ben plattbrooklynmarriage equalitymarriedmusical theaternoah galvinvoguewedding
@wgacooper
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Alex Cooper

Read Full Bio