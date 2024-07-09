Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Big Boys depicts a queer teen boy's first bear crush in exclusive clip

David Johnson III and Isaac Krasner in Big Boys
Dark Star Pictures

A multi-award winner, Corey Sherman's Big Boys is an ode to queer teens who never saw themselves on screen.

The funny, heartwarming festival favorite Big Boys is a beautiful ode to first queer crushes. The film from writer/director and self-identified big boy Corey Sherman and producer Allison Tate enjoyed a theatrical run in June and is currently On Demand. Now The Advocate has an exclusive clip of lead character Jamie (Isaac Krasner) waking up from a fantasy about his favorite cousin’s beefy new boyfriend, Dan (David Johnson III).

The film’s official synopsis reads:

“Jamie’s dream camping trip is ruined before it even begins when he finds out that his beloved cousin is bringing her new boyfriend. However, Jamie’s initial jealousy of the competent and confident Dan quickly turns into a friendship as they bond over cooking, games and both being ‘big boys’. But as the weekend progresses, despite Jamie’s brother’s attempts to set him up with a girl staying at the campsite, all Jamie wants to do is hang out with Dan. As his burgeoning crush gets him into awkward scrapes and arguments, Jamie begins to come to terms with who he is, and who he desires. Hilarious and heartwarming, Big Boys is the type of coming-of-age film we need more of in the world.”

Isaac Krasner as Jamie in Big Boys Isaac Krasner as Jamie in Big Boys Dark Star Pictures

In the exclusive clip, Jamie awakens in his tent after a dream where as a grown man he meets Dan in the bathroom of the campground where they’re staying, and they share a charged and intimate moment.

“I wanted to showcase the very funny, thrilling, and tender experience of a chubby teen going through a life-altering experience and allow him to be a fully developed, nuanced character,” Sherman says of the film. “I hope that all audiences who see the film can feel more celebrated and understood, including all the Big Boys who have never seen their story on screen before."

Taj Cross as Will, Isaac Krasner as Jamie, and David Johnson III as Dan in Big Boys Taj Cross as Will, Isaac Krasner as Jamie, and David Johnson III as Dan in Big Boys Dark Star Pictures

Big Boys, which won multiple awards at Outfest including the Audience Award, Best Narrative Feature & Grand Jury Prize, costars Dora Madison as Jamie’s cousin Allie, Taj Cross as Will, and Emily Deschanel as Jamie’s mother, Nicole.

Watch the clip below. Get Big Boys On Demand on Apple, Amazon, Google, YouTube, Vudu, Direct TV, and more.

BIG BOYS | Exclusive Clip | Jamie's Fantasywww.youtube.com

Tracy E. Gilchrist

Tracy E. Gilchrist is the VP, Executive Producer of Entertainment for the Advocate Channel. A media veteran, she writes about the intersections of LGBTQ+ equality and pop culture. Previously, she was the editor-in-chief of The Advocate and the first feminism editor for the 55-year-old brand. In 2017, she launched the company's first podcast, The Advocates. She is an experienced broadcast interviewer, panel moderator, and public speaker who has delivered her talk, "Pandora's Box to Pose: Game-changing Visibility in Film and TV," at universities throughout the country.
