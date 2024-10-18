Scroll To Top
Sheryl Lee Ralph recognized for her dedication to LGBTQ+ rights and HIV/AIDS advocacy

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

The acclaimed actor will receive the Champion Award from the LGBTQ+ education nonprofit GLSEN.

@wgacooper

Tonight, GLSEN, the leading education organization dedicated to creating safe and inclusive K-12 schools and learning environments for LGBTQ+ youth, will honor Emmy Award-winning actor Sheryl Lee Ralph with its Champion Award at the organization's annual fundraising event,Rise Up LA, at NeueHouse Hollywood.

The event, which will be hosted by comedian and former educator Joe Dombrowski, will also feature a special appearance by Alison Brie, according to a press release.

"Each year, the Champion Award is given to a role model and icon whose advocacy has inspired millions of parents, educators, and LGBTQ+ youth. Ralph’s leadership serves as a beacon of hope for LGBTQ+ youth facing harmful discrimination and legislation across the country now more than ever. Previous honorees include Annette Bening, Julia Roberts, Zendaya, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Jessica Biel, Octavia Spencer, Ellen Pompeo, Tim Cook, and Kerry Washington, among others," GLSEN said in the release.

Ralph's portrayal of "Barbara Howard" in ABC's hit comedy Abbott Elementary earned her the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2022 and nominations for the show's second and third seasons. She is also Broadway royalty having originated the role of "Deena Jones" in Broadway's Dreamgirls. That role earned her Tony and Drama Desk nominations.

“Sheryl Lee Ralph’s lifelong dedication to advocacy, from telling the stories of Black women to breaking the silence, shame, and stigma around the HIV/AIDS epidemic through her DIVA Foundation, is a testament to her commitment to justice. In a time when our community faces unprecedented attacks, her advocacy is a powerful reminder of the strength we draw from each other. We are honored to recognize her at Rise Up LA for championing the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ youth across the country," said Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, executive director of GLSEN.

Arts & EntertainmentYahoo FeedHealth
abbott elementaryactorbroadwaydream girlsglsensheryl lee ralphsinger
@wgacooper
Alex Cooper

