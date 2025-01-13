Gay business owners brace for Donald Trump’s return to Washington, D.C.

As a second Donald Trump administration takes shape, LGBTQ + business owners in Washington, D.C. , are bracing for challenges that could reshape their businesses and communities. Prominent owners like Dave Perruzza of Pitchers and A League of Her Own, which opened in June 2018, and Stephen Rutgers of Crush Dance Bar, which opened earlier this year, are reflecting on their role in maintaining safe and inclusive spaces when LGBTQ+ rights continue to come under attack.

D.C. residents overwhelmingly vote Democratic , with more than 92 percent casting their ballot for Vice President Kamala Harris in November. However, the city’s reliance on federal employment and tourism renders it uniquely susceptible to the policies of any administration.

“When Trump took over [the first time], he didn’t fulfill a lot of the jobs at the White House, and the people he put into positions didn’t hire other gay people,” Perruzza told The Advocate. “Gay tourism went down. My friends in hotels saw their numbers drop, and the city just felt like a dark place.”

Rutgers, meanwhile, highlighted the resilience of the local community. “We won the World Series and the Stanley Cup,” he said in an interview with The Advocate. “People partied in the streets. The city still had Pride. Nothing really changed under that first administration.” Nonetheless, he acknowledged a marked shift in the city’s mood since the 2024 election, with many residents expressing demoralization. “The city just feels deflated,” he said.

For LGBTQ+ business owners, economic pressures are undeniable.

During Trump’s first term, Perruzza says he observed a significant decline in business. “Our numbers dropped by 30 percent when he became president,” he noted. “The only time we were busy was during protests and marches, and even then, the city turned into turmoil.”

Rutgers emphasized additional challenges posed by post-COVID-19 shifts in social habits. “If Trump brings the federal workforce back full-time, we might see a revival of midweek business that’s been missing since the pandemic,” he remarked. “But it’s hard to predict.”

The future of the federal workforce has garnered heightened scrutiny, with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy—leaders of the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE, a Trump administration advisory board—calling for eliminating remote work to curtail costs. This proposal might draw federal workers back into D.C., potentially bolstering local businesses, but it also stokes fears of an economic exodus.

“If people lose their jobs, they’re going to leave,” Perruzza warned. “D.C. is expensive, and not everyone can afford to stay without stable employment.”

Trump’s broader plan to relocate 100,000 federal jobs out of Washington could also drastically reshape the city. Echoing moves he attempted in his first term, such as transferring the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado, this strategy has historically led to “brain drain” and operational disruptions, the Washington Post reports .

Beyond economic concerns, safety remains paramount for LGBTQ+ business owners. Rutgers noted an increase in hate crimes and threats against the community. “We’ve already had religious protesters outside our bar,” he said.

When World Pride happens in the nation’s capital next year, he says safety issues should take center stage.

“I’ve already had people tell me they’re not going to World Pride anymore,” he said.

However, Rutgers said that he believes it’s even more critical for World Pride to have a strong showing in D.C. under Republican control. “It almost makes it more important for people to come,” he said.

The latest FBI hate crime data underscores these concerns, revealing a disturbing increase in anti-LGBTQ+ violence. Hate crimes based on sexual orientation rose 23 percent in 2023, while those based on gender identity increased by 16 percent. This surge occurs even as overall crime rates have declined.

Perruzza has proactively fostered safe and inclusive spaces. He said he doesn't allow MAGA hats or certain other events at his establishments. Some situations could be "triggering for many of our patrons," he explained.

He added: "My goal is for everyone to have a good time, but not at the expense of someone else’s comfort.”

Rutgers echoed the importance of inclusivity.

“Our goal has always been to create a space where everyone feels welcome, no matter how they identify,” he said. To adapt to evolving preferences, for example, Crush is introducing mocktails and providing quieter spaces for patrons who may prefer to socialize without drinking.

For Perruzza, World Pride represents a pivotal opportunity.

“People are already talking about not coming to D.C.,” he said. “But now is the time to show up, protest, and be visible.”

“If something bad happens, we march, we fight, we fix it,” Perruzza declared. “That’s all we can do now.”

Rutgers expressed a similar sentiment, underscoring solidarity. “This is when we need to demonstrate that we’re not going anywhere.”

He added a cautiously optimistic note. “D.C. has always adapted to the ebb and flow of administrations," Rutgers said. "We’ll find ways to thrive. But it’s going to take all of us coming together to make that happen.”