Libs of TikTok Is Livid Over Froot Loops Wanting Kids to Read

Froot Loops cereal boxes feature a promotion offering free access to a digital library focused on equality, diversity, and inclusion in Canada. The initiative, LOOP TOGETHER, was launched in collaboration with BGC Canada and Kids Can Press to foster discussions about diverse topics among families. The library includes books on various subjects such as gender, immigration, multiculturalism, and disability, with titles like Maggie’s Chopsticks, My City Speaks, and Razia’s Ray of Hope.



This campaign has attracted criticism from conservative circles. Libs of TikTok recently expressed disapproval on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The account wrote, “Fruit Loops promotes free access to a digital library on their cereal boxes for kids. The library offers a range of books to teach kids themes of “equity, diversity, and inclusion.” @KelloggsUS wants to indoctrinate your children with breakfast cereal. Stop giving them your money!”

Other conservative commentators criticized Kellogg’s for encouraging children and their families to engage with various literature. Some social media users have called for boycotting Kellogg’s, drawing parallels to previous boycotts against brands like Bud Light.

Further fueling the debate, the End Wokeness account on X, which has over 1.9 million followers, shared images of the Froot Loops boxes featuring the promotion. Accompanying these photos was commentary critical of the brand’s initiative. The caption with the pictures stated, "Fruit Loops is now encouraging kids to go online and read their free library of woke propaganda."

However, there’s also been a significant response mocking the criticism. Many have ridiculed the outrage, highlighting the irony of condemning a brand for promoting reading and access to free digital books.

The controversy continues a broader pattern where companies like Target, Kohl’s, Bud Light, Starbucks, and Nike face backlash for inclusive marketing campaigns, especially during Pride Month. In some cases, such as with Target, the backlash has led to changes in product placement in stores for staff safety.

In August, Stephen Miller, a former