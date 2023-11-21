Fox News Is Mad at Target for Gay Nutcracker & Black Santa in Wheelchair

Target’s range of inclusive Christmas products, including its “Pride Christmas Nutcracker” and Santa Claus figurines in wheelchairs while Black, have ignited a debate from the right.



Fox News’s Jesse Watters brought attention to these products on his show recently, mentioning a “gay Nutcracker” and a Black Santa Claus in a wheelchair.

“We sent one of our producers to Target, and they found this gay Nutcracker complete with a rainbow hat and trans flag. Full price, $12, but right now it’s on sale for eight,” Watters said, adding, “Our chimney is wheelchair accessible.”

Riley Gaines, a former swimmer and anti-trans activist, criticized these products on Watters’ show. Her opposition fits given her stance against transgender athletes in sports, notably following Lia Thomas’s success. Gaines questioned Target’s motives.

“It doesn’t make sense. You have to ask yourself, why do they keep pushing this? Who are they trying to appeal to?” she asked, suggesting that these products have gone “way too far.”

"Despite what the media portrays or how politicians are voting, this doesn’t represent the overwhelming majority of how this country, really how the world, feels on this issue," she said.

Apparently unbeknown to Waters and Gaines, Target has been selling the Progress Pride nutcracker for several years now.

Target CEO Brian Cornell recently divulged the challenges faced due to the company’s Pride Month collection. In a CNBC interview, Cornell recounted “very aggressive behavior,” threats, and disruptions in stores, leading to the removal of some LGBTQ+ merchandise.

This backlash against Target’s Pride collection reflects a more extensive national debate around inclusion, with several states enacting laws targeting transgender people. This hostile climate contributed to a slump in Target’s sales and aggressive confrontations in stores.

Similar backlash was faced by AB InBev around its Bud Light brand following a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, leading to a boycott.

Target’s inclusive approach has also sparked discussions in the political arena. Several lawmakers and officials have weighed in on the matter, with opinions varying widely across the political spectrum. Some have praised Target for its commitment to diversity and inclusivity, while others have criticized the retailer for what they perceive as yielding to ‘political correctness.’ This divergence in views underscores the broader societal debate over how retailers should navigate the intersection of commerce and social issues.

Online, social media users have pointed out that the ballet The Nutcracker,which popularized nutcracker dolls as a Christmas item, was by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. He was gay.

Others have pointed out that Santa Claus isn't real, so he can be depicted in any way.