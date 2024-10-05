Pete Buttigieg among cabinet members credited for role in reopening ports after dockworker strike

Out U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is one of the cabinet members in the Biden administration receiving praise for his role in brokering a tentative agreement between the International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance on Thursday, which ended a three-day strike that shut down major East Coast and Gulf ports. The agreement, which includes a wage increase for dockworkers, allows the ports to reopen, ensuring critical goods flow again, especially to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene, which has devastated communities from Florida to Virginia .



“This tentative agreement to get workers a historic and much-deserved raise would not be possible without the leadership of President Biden , Vice President Harris , the ILA, and the USMX member companies,” Buttigieg said in a statement . “I want to thank everyone involved for putting the country first, finding a path forward to reopen ports, and ensuring that essential goods—including those bound for areas hard hit by Hurricane Helene—will be moving again.”

Charleston NBC affiliate WCBD reports that Kenneth Riley, ILA International Vice President for the Port of Charleston, expressed gratitude for Buttigieg’s involvement, saying, “We came up with a deal today with the assistance of the Biden administration, the Assistant Secretary of Labor, Pete Buttigieg, and everybody else who were instrumental in getting all the parties together.” Riley confirmed that dockworkers would be back at work as soon as Thursday night.

The strike began Tuesday and was the first for the ILA since 1977. Dockworkers walked off the job , demanding significantly higher wages and limits on automation. According to the union, the work stoppage was necessary to ensure fair treatment for workers who had sacrificed much during the pandemic.

In a joint statement, the parties said, “We have reached a tentative agreement on wages and agreed to extend the Master Contract until January 15, 2025, to return to the bargaining table to negotiate all other outstanding issues. Effective immediately, all current job actions will cease, and all work covered by the Master Contract will resume.”

Biden also praised the agreement, calling it a crucial step toward securing a fair contract. “I congratulate the dockworkers from the ILA, who deserve a strong contract after sacrificing so much to keep our ports open during the pandemic,” Biden said. “I also applaud the port operators and carriers who are members of the US Maritime Alliance for putting a strong offer on the table.”

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su added, “When unions are strong, our economy is strong, and our country is strong.” Su had spent hours with the union leaders on Thursday night, armed with previous experience working with ports on the West Coast, the Washington Post reports.