Florida document dump reveals more about Christian and Bridget Ziegler's threesomes

Recently released records reveal new details into a prior three-way with former Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler, his wife and Moms For Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, and a woman who accused Christian of rape.



While Florida authorities already decided not to pursue criminal charges against Christian Ziegler, transparency advocates continue to fight for investigation records to be released.

The threesome revelations caused rebuke from LGBTQ+ groups; the pair fought against queer rights and supported Florida's "don't say gay" law, even as -- according to records -- Bridget Ziegler was pursuing and participating in sex with other women and her husband.

The latest batch of documents released by the Sarasota Police department to the Florida Center for Government Transparency reveals police downloaded more than 26,000 videos and 254,000 images off Christian Ziegler’s cell phone after he provided a 1-minute, 44-second sex video that muddied questions of consent on the part of the accuser.

The contents on the phone ultimately provide more information about Christian and Bridget Zieglers’ sex life, including references to a past threesome with the accuser.

Christian Ziegler’s phone included a file titled “The List” with the names of several women. The woman who accused him of rape is on that list beside the word “Fuck,” which has been previously reported by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

The latest records show Christian Ziegler texted Bridget Ziegler about the woman on multiple occasions, and about other women.

In June 2021, Christian Ziegler texted Bridget video of a woman he saw at a bar and said he was “worried the woman was going to catch him.” Bridget then asks for a picture of the woman, and for Christian to pretend to be taking a picture of a beer.

The couple then began texting about the woman who later accused him of rape, and apparently reference a prior menage á trois, with Christian saying he wished they would have filmed the woman and “they could watch it later as pornography.”

Months prior to that conversation, Christian texted Bridget in February about the woman, who he said though Bridget “is hot,” and that he believed “she is only into her.” He then told Bridget to pick the woman up “to play again and be crazy.” He then suggests that the woman is an alcoholic and “who knows what state that chic is in.” But he said any relationship with the woman was “no drama which turns him on.”

Bridget, for her part, objects to this plan.

“I just don’t want to feel like we ever take advantage of anyone (I know it’s always been consensual) but she seems… ‘broken’ or like she’s going through some shit.”

The couple ultimately decides they should “hunt for someone new,” with Bridget revealing she prefers “confident, empowered people.”