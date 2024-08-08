Black transgender woman Tai’Vion Lathan shot and left to die in Baltimore alley

A Black transgender woman was shot and killed in Baltimore on Sunday, leaving a community distraught and the police seeking help bringing her killer to justice.

Tai’Vion Lathan, 24, was found unresponsive in a rear alley by police just after 10 a.m. on August 4, according to a press release from the Baltimore Police Department. Police determined Lathan suffered a fatal gunshot wound and opened a homicide investigation. Police provided no information on a possible motive or suspect for the crime.

Lathan is the 20th known trans individual to die violently this year in the U.S.

Family and friends remembered Lathan fondly.

“She was just who she was, a very outgoing person, a sweetheart,” Carla Stokes, Lathan's aunt, told local CBS affiliate WJZ.

“She was very loving, like she loved everybody. She was very funny.” Koryne Davis, a friend, told local NBC affiliate WBAL.

Mayor Brandon Scott sought to reassure the local LGBTQ+ community that the authorities will work with the community on safety and crime.

“We’re going to continue to work alongside the community, the LGBTQ+ community to make sure we are doing everything to protect them, just as we do everybody else in the city of Baltimore,” Brandon said at a press conference on Lathan’s murder.

Despite the mayor’s assurances, Davis expressed concern about the safety of the local transgender community.

“I'm tired of losing my people. I'm tired of having to be scared to be myself. I'm tired of having to like walk on eggshells because I am who I am," Davis said. "She didn't deserve that. She didn't deserve to not be here.”

Fried and drop-in center coordinator at Maryland Safe Haven echoed Davis’s concerns.

“It really hurts to know that this is another one. It should not be another one,” Bandz told WJZ. “We really need support right now.”

A vigil will be held for Lathan on Friday, August 16, with the exact location to be announced.

Maryland Safe Haven has created a GoFundMe page to aid Lathan’s mother in covering the burial and funeral expenses.

Police said this is an open and active homicide investigation and encouraged anyone with information to contact them at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.