Scroll To Top
Crime

Black transgender woman Tai’Vion Lathan shot and left to die in Baltimore alley

baltimore PD crime stoppers tip flier murdered transgender woman TaiVion Lathan

Tai’Vion Lathan was found dead on Sunday. Here’s how you can help.

A Black transgender woman was shot and killed in Baltimore on Sunday, leaving a community distraught and the police seeking help bringing her killer to justice.

Tai’Vion Lathan, 24, was found unresponsive in a rear alley by police just after 10 a.m. on August 4, according to a press release from the Baltimore Police Department. Police determined Lathan suffered a fatal gunshot wound and opened a homicide investigation. Police provided no information on a possible motive or suspect for the crime.

Lathan is the 20th known trans individual to die violently this year in the U.S.

Family and friends remembered Lathan fondly.

“She was just who she was, a very outgoing person, a sweetheart,” Carla Stokes, Lathan's aunt, told local CBS affiliate WJZ.

“She was very loving, like she loved everybody. She was very funny.” Koryne Davis, a friend, told local NBC affiliate WBAL.

Mayor Brandon Scott sought to reassure the local LGBTQ+ community that the authorities will work with the community on safety and crime.

“We’re going to continue to work alongside the community, the LGBTQ+ community to make sure we are doing everything to protect them, just as we do everybody else in the city of Baltimore,” Brandon said at a press conference on Lathan’s murder.

Despite the mayor’s assurances, Davis expressed concern about the safety of the local transgender community.

“I'm tired of losing my people. I'm tired of having to be scared to be myself. I'm tired of having to like walk on eggshells because I am who I am," Davis said. "She didn't deserve that. She didn't deserve to not be here.”

Fried and drop-in center coordinator at Maryland Safe Haven echoed Davis’s concerns.

“It really hurts to know that this is another one. It should not be another one,” Bandz told WJZ. “We really need support right now.”

A vigil will be held for Lathan on Friday, August 16, with the exact location to be announced.

Maryland Safe Haven has created a GoFundMe page to aid Lathan’s mother in covering the burial and funeral expenses.

Police said this is an open and active homicide investigation and encouraged anyone with information to contact them at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

CrimeYahoo Feed
baltimoreblack transgender womanmarylandtai’vion lathantransgender
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio