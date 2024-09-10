Two white supremacists from Idaho led online anti-LGBTQ+ transnational terror ring: DOJ

Two alleged anti-LGBTQ+ white supremacists have been indicted on 15 counts for leading an online transnational terrorist group that wanted to overthrow the government and replace it with a white ethnostate, according to the indictments unsealed by the Department of Justice on Monday.

Dallas Humber, 34, of Elk Grove, Calif., and Matthew Allison, 37, of Boise, Idaho, were charged with helming the Terrorgram Collective, a transnational terrorist group. Prosecutors say the two men and the Terrogram Collective used the Russian Telegram platform to solicit hate crimes and the murder of government officials, and conspire to provide material support to domestic and international racist and anti-LGBTQ+ individuals and groups.

“Today’s indictment charges the defendants with leading a transnational terrorist group dedicated to attacking America’s critical infrastructure, targeting a hit list of our country’s public officials, and carrying out deadly hate crimes – all in the name of violent white supremacist ideology,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.

“Hate crimes fueled by bigotry and white supremacy, and amplified by the weaponization of digital messaging platforms, are on the rise and have no place in our society,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “This indictment charges the leaders of a transnational terrorist group with several civil rights violations, including soliciting others to engage in hate crimes and terrorist attacks against Black, immigrant, LGBT, and Jewish people.”

“Whether motivated by racial bias or antagonism toward government and societal norms, such behavior will not be tolerated,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

The Terrorgram Collective allegedly promoted a white supremacist accelerationism ideology, which believes in the superiority of the white race and that government and society are irreparably corrupt. The ultimate goal of the Terrogram Collective was to use “violence and terrorism” to “ignite a race war and accelerate the collapse of the government and the rise of a white ethnostate,” the DOJ reported.

The indictment alleges Humber and Allison used Telegram to disseminate videos and publications that provided hit lists of “high value targets” for assassination along with instructions for planning and executing terror attacks.

The group also allegedly inspired or assisted an anti-LGBTQ+ gunman who shot three queer people, including two fatally, outside the Teplaren gay bar in Bratislava, Slovakia, on October 12, 2022. Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger described the suspect, Juraj Krajčík, as a “radicalized teenager” shortly after the shooting. Krajčík, who also had reported links with the ISIS terror group, was found dead by suicide the day after the shooting which took the lives of Juraj Vankulič, a non-binary person, and Matúš Horváth, a bisexual man.

The indictment includes one count of conspiracy, four counts of soliciting hate crimes, three counts of soliciting the murder of federal officials, three counts of doxing federal officials, one count of threatening communications, two counts of distributing bombmaking instructions, and one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists. Humber and Allison each face up to 220 years in prison if convicted on all charges.