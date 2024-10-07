FBI terror squad arrested son of former San Diego GOP chair after anti-LGBTQ+ threats: prosecutors

The son of the former Republican Party chairman in San Diego was arrested on weapons charges last month. Last week prosecutors said they raided the home of the suspected white supremacist because of alleged threats against the “LGBTQ+ and other races,” according to court documents obtained by local CBS affiliate KFMB-TV.

Victor Krvaric, 24, was arrested for possession of an illegal assault rifle at his residence in San Diego’s exclusive Scripps Ranch community on Sept. 19. Victor’s father, Tony Krvaric, the former chair of the Republican Party in San Diego from 2007 to 2021, is reported as the official owner of the home.

Victor Krvaric pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Sept. 26. Last week, prosecutors revealed in court documents that the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force was serving a Gun Violence Emergency Protective Order on Krvaric when he was arrested. They said the young former Marine made threats against the LGBTQ+ community and others.

“Made threats of violence through social media towards LGBTQ+ and other races,” the order read. “Was in possession of illegal firearms and previously had possession of explosives.”

Krvaric has been a controversial figure making local and national headlines.

Krvaric was a Marine reservist in 2022 when allegations surfaced that he was a “prospect” to join the Patriot Front, a white supremacist neo-Nazi group.

“Victor is corporal in the Marine Corps Reserve, and he also works as a contracted security guard for the Department of Homeland Security,” The Activated Podcast alleged in a post to X Twitter at the time.

The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies the Patriot Front as a designated hate group on its website.

“PF was one of several hate groups that sought to recast itself as mainstream, patriotic Americans by dressing up their propaganda and rhetoric in Americana,” the SPLC wrote in its analysis of the group.

Krvaric was disciplined for other matters following an internal investigation and administratively discharged, although both the Marines and Krvaric were tight-lipped about the probe and its findings.

Krvaric is due back in court this week.