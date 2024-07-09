Hundreds of Patriot Front far-right extremists march through Nashville

On Saturday, the Patriot Front, a well-known white supremacist group, marched through downtown Nashville, Tenn .

The group, notorious for their far-right extremist views, donned khaki cargo pants, blue shirts, and white masks, emerging from several U-Haul trucks in a display of militaristic intimidation, reports Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF. Transporting people in the cargo area of box trucks is against U-Haul’s company policy .



More than 100 members participated in the march, carrying shields, Confederate flags, and a “Reclaim America” banner, according to several videos spread online. The group’s leader, Thomas Rousseau, amplified his message of nationalism and white supremacy through a bullhorn, asserting the superiority of their ancestors and the inevitability of their nationalist vision.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has long identified Patriot Front as a “white nationalist hate group,” tracing its origins to the aftermath of the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia . The group’s actions on Saturday, designed to intimidate and provoke, sparked immediate and widespread condemnation.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell took to X (formerly Twitter ) to denounce the march and the normalization of such hate-filled displays. “I refuse to platform hate actors, so I have no interest in giving any group or member the attention they seek,” O’Connell stated. “Just because someone is exercising their First Amendment rights does not mean we must accept someone shamelessly identifying as a Nazi as just another American. And in Nashville, we won’t,” Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV reports .

The Tennessee Democratic Party also condemned the group’s actions, calling Republican lawmakers to join them in denouncing the march. “While our Republican state leaders sit quietly by, we refuse to let hate-filled racists terrorize our community,” declared party chair Hendrell Remus, WTVF reports.

Tenessee state Rep. Justin Jones called out the extremists in a post on X.

“White supremacists marching outside the Tennessee Capitol today,” he wrote. “This comes after a march of neo-Nazis in the Spring and Proud Boys rallying there a year ago. Shame on my Republican colleagues who continue to welcome these hate groups to our state with racist laws and rhetoric.”

Local organizations, including the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville, expressed outrage and demanded accountability. “We condemn this activity in the strongest possible way and denounce the perpetrators as cowards and criminals,” the federation said in a statement, reports Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN.

However, some Republicans cast doubt on the makeup of Patriot Front members. Utah U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, a prominent Trump loyalist, suggested without evidence that the event could have been a “false flag” operation. “I’ve never heard of this group. Any chance this is a false flag operation?” Lee tweeted, casting doubt on the authenticity of the march despite the group’s well-documented history. “So much uniformity. It hardly has the feel of a grassroots, patriotic group.”

According to videos posted online, members of the far-right extremist Proud Boys got involved in a fight with Patriot Front members, beating a group of them and tearing their masks from their faces, exposing their identities.