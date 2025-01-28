Scroll To Top
Crime

Gay January 6 rioter doesn't want Donald Trump's pardon; says he deserves punishment

Jason Riddle during January 6 capitol riot
USAO/FBI; Samuel Corum/Getty Images

(1) A photo taken by Jason Riddle that he provided to NBC10 News shows himself inside a lawmaker’s office, holding a bottle wine he stole.

(2) WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

A former MAGA supporter, Jason Riddle now says President Donald Trump is a "narcissistic bully."

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

An out rioter on January 6 has rejected a pardon from President Donald Trump, saying he deserves to be punished for breaching the Capital building at the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021.

Jason Riddle told multiple media outlets he deeply regrets his role in the event and is no longer a supporter of Trump and his Make American Great Again (MAGA) movement.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

“I don’t need to obsess over a narcissistic bully to feel better about myself,” Riddle told ABC News, adding, “Trump can shove his pardon up his a**.”

Riddle, a U.S. Navy veteran, told Vermont Public he is a recovering alcoholic, saying he grew into a pattern of drinking to excess and then posting inflammatory political comments on social media. He had attended Trump rallies previously and decided to participate in the January 6 rally to see him one last time as president.

He arrived at the Washington Monument just after noon on January 6, then walked to the Capital building where a crowd was already gathering. He remained outside for a short time before entering the building, eventually making his way to the Parliamentarian’s office.

Riddle described a “jubilant celebration” upon entering the building.

“I didn't really understand what we were celebrating, but I definitely took part in that,” Riddle told Vermont Public. “People were smashing windows and breaking things, and I went in and spotted a liquor cabinet and – doing what a good alcoholic does — just poured myself a drink because why not?”

A Capital police officer told Riddle to chug his wine and leave. Along with the wine, Riddle also left with a book he later sold and a football he tossed into the crowd as he left the building.

Riddle said it wasn’t until he was outside the building and learned that civilian Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot by Capital Police Lieutenant Michael Bryd that he realized the gravity of the situation.

Two weeks later, the FBI searched Riddle’s New Hampshire residence and interviewed him. He admitted to his involvement in the breach and that he had deleted pics and videos of the event from his phone. He was arrested the following month in New Jersey.

He initially pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including violent entry, disorderly conduct, and theft of government property. On April 4, 2022, though, he pleaded guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced to 90 days in jail followed by three years of probation. He was also ordered to pay $754 in restitution.

Riddle entered prison treated like a hero by prisoners and guards alike, and he bought into what he described as “patriot hero nonsense” throughout his prison term. It wasn’t until he was released from prison and learned that Trump was having more rallies that he started having regrets. He asked himself why Trump would have a rally when he knew of the violence and deaths that occurred on January 6.

“And that's when I had the epiphany, the duh moment, where I'm like, ‘He asked this because he doesn't care about anybody other than himself,’” Riddle told Vermont Public. “That’s when on the inside I knew and I stopped supporting him.”

He learned he was pardoned while at the gym with his husband. "I saw it on one of the TVs. And I looked over at him and was like, 'It looks like I'm pardoned today,'" he told the outlet.

Riddle says he is in a better place now, embracing sobriety and dealing with his mental health problems. He still thinks about the police officers who died by suicide following January 6 and now he wonders how the families of those officers feel since Trump has pardoned 1,500 people charged with offenses related to the breach of the Capital building.

He has no disillusions about his role on January 6, however. He also realizes how that awful day and his response to his involvement have changed and improved his life.

“I am guilty of the crimes I have committed and accept the consequences,” Riddle told ABC News. “It is thanks to those consequences I now have a happy and fruitful existence.”

CrimeYahoo FeedNews
donald trumpjanuary 6jason riddlewashington dc
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
LGBTQ Task ForceOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio