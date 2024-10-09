Michigan teen allegedly killed older man he met on dating app in hate crime, police say

A teen in Detroit will be charged as an adult for allegedly stabbing to death a 64-year-old man he met on a gay dating app, and prosecutors said the victim was targeted because of his sexual identity.

Ahmed Al-Alikhan, 17 years and 11 months old, was arraigned in a Detroit courtroom on Tuesday for allegedly murdering Howard Brisendine and then stealing his car on Sept. 24. Brisendine’s body was discovered on Sept. 29 by his landlord and employer. Al-Alikhan was found driving the stolen vehicle by police on Oct. 1. He was arrested and remains in custody.

Prosecutors allege Al-Alikhan connected with Brisendine on an unnamed gay dating app. Brisendine reportedly picked up the teen in his car around 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 and took him back to his Detroit residence. Once there, police say Al-Alikhan brutally stabbed Brisendine to death, and then left in the victim’s stolen car.

Brisendine’s body was discovered by his neighbor and employer, Luis Mandujano, five days later on Sept. 29. Mandujano told local NBC affiliate WDIV-TVthathe went to check on Brisendine when he didn’t show up to his job working the door at his bar.

“I opened the front door and there he is laying down,” Luis Mandujano said.

In addition to charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, and unlawful driving away of an automobile, prosecutors are investigating the case as a hate crime.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy believes Al-Alikhan deliberately targeted Brisendine “because he was a member of the LGBTQ community.”

Detroit Police Commander Rebecca McKay told WDIV-TV investigators have uncovered evidence showing Al-Alikhan identified online as anti-LGBTQ+.

“We did find a couple of social media sites where he was referring to himself as a person who is anti-LGBTQ,” McKay said.

“It’s chilling,” McKay added.

The Fair Michigan Justice Project is working with the Detroit and Dearborn police on this case. The group assists state law enforcement officers and prosecutors in serious crimes involving the LGBTQ+ community.

“This case highlights the very real threats of deadly violence that LGTBQ individuals face every day,” Alanna Maguire, president of FMJP, said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to maintain vigilance, and follow recommended safety tips, particularly when using dating apps.”