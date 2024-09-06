Scroll To Top
Crime

White man killed prison cellmate because he was Black and gay, prosecutors allege

Man's hands extending through prison bars
Ayox studio/Shutterstock

The alleged killer reportedly claimed he was bored and the victim “checked all the boxes.”

Prosecutors say a white incarcerated man in Wisconsin said he achieved “ecstasy” when he killed his cellmate because the man was Black and gay.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Jackson Vogel, 24, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide with hate crime and repeat offender penalty enhancers for the alleged murder of Micah Laureano, 19, on August 27 at the Green Bay Correctional Institute, the Associated Press reported.

Guards were conducting patrols around 9:30 p.m. at the state prison when they noticed paper blocking the view into the cell shared by Vogel and Laureano, according to charging documents in the case. When Vogel complied with the guard’s order to remove the paper, Laureano’s body was revealed hanging from the upper bunk with his hands and feet bound.

Prosecutors claim Vogel confessed to the crime, saying he killed Laureano because he was bored and his new cellmate “checked all the boxes” by being Black and gay, according to the AP. Vogel said he struck Laureano, knocking him unconscious, then bound him by the hands and feet before strangling him to death.

Vogel also reportedly told authorities he often thought of killing people and the act of strangling Laureano created a feeling of “ecstasy” for him. Investigators also found a note written by Vogel reading “Kill all humans” along with other racist and anti-gay rhetoric, the news wire reports.

Vogel was behind bars following his arrest for stabbing, strangling, and attempting to snap the neck of his mother when he was 16. He was convicted and sentenced to 40 years in jail in that case, which had recently been upheld upon appeal.

CrimeYahoo Feed
antigaygreen bay correctional institutehate crimejackson vogelmicah laureanoracistwisconsin
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio