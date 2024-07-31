Woman allegedly kills wife, stabs mother-in-law with samurai sword

A woman in Southern California is facing life in prison after she was charged with killing her wife and slashing her mother-in-law with a samurai sword.

Weichien Huang, 44, appeared in court on Monday where she was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder for the attack on July 18 in San Dimas, a quiet residential community 30 miles east of Los Angeles. Huang is also charged with inflicting great bodily injury on an elderly victim, and two charges of the use of a deadly weapon.

Investigators believe Huang killed her wife, Fei Chen Chen, and slashed her unnamed mother-in-law during a family dispute, but the investigation has been slowed because the parties involved only speak Mandarin, according to local news station KTLA.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that there may be a family connection, but again, because of the language barrier, we have not confirmed that,” Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lt. Daniel Vizcarra said at a news conference on July 18 after the attack.

Police were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. on July 18 after receiving reports of a rescue needed. Upon arrival, they found the slashed and bleeding mother-in-law staggering about the street carrying a long-bladed sword.

Video footage obtained by KTLA shows the woman approaching the officers with the sword, but then immediately obeying orders by the officers to drop the sword and go to the ground.

“That female then directs them to a residence on the street where the deputies find an additional female also suffering from lacerations, who was later pronounced dead at the scene,” Vizcarra said at the news conference.

Police now believe the mother-in-law wrestled the sword away from Huang, suffering serious injuries in the process. She was taken to an area hospital, but her current condition and whereabouts remain unknown.

“And as they continued through the residence, an additional female was found in the residence unharmed, who was also transferred to a local hospital due to a medical emergency,” Vizcarra continued, referring to Huang.

Huang reportedly suffered a heart attack and was transferred to an area hospital. She remained at the hospital for treatment until she was discharged on July 24. She was immediately taken into custody and transferred to the Los Angeles County Jail where she has remained without bail.

Huang faces life in prison if convicted on all charges.