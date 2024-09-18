Lesbian educator in California says trustee called her a ‘witch’ in an ‘LGBTQ coven’

A special needs educator in California is suing her former school district employer, alleging she was harassed and demoted because she is a lesbian who opposed the board’s reported anti-LGBTQ policies, local ABC affiliate KGTV reported.

Rose Tagnesi filed the lawsuit against the Grossmont Union High School District in San Diego Superior Court last month. Tagnesi was employed by the district as an educator and administrator for over 13 years until earlier this year.

“I want justice, and I want accountability, but most of all, I want it to stop, and I want there to be some awareness that it’s happening,” Tagnesi told KGTV.

In her suit, Tagnesi alleges multiple instances of harassment because of her sexual identity as well as retaliation for her opposition to the conservative school board’s “anti-LGBTQ agenda.”

Tagnesi alleges school board trustee Jim Kelly called her and a female underling “witches” who were members of an “LGBTQ coven.” She also claims Kelly called the staffer “hot” and that she was not qualified for her position.

In another incident, Tagnesi alleges she was told to keep a “low profile” regarding her sexual identity.

Kelly denied the allegations.

“Anyone can allege anything in a complaint, regardless of how false,” Kelly wrote in an email to KGTV.

He also expressed confidence he and the district will be vindicated during litigation.

Tagnesi was placed on paid administrative leave in August of 2023 pending the outcome of an investigation into her conduct and performance.

“I’ve never been told what I did,” Tagnesi said. “I’ve never been told what I was accused of doing. I’ve never been even asked a question.”

Tagnesi resigned her position shortly after a contentious school board hearing with the family of a special needs student who was the victim of sex trafficking.

Tarynn Finn was 16 when she went missing on Jan. 10, 2021. At the time she was a student at Santana High School in Santee where Tagnesi was a special education director.

Rodolfo Emmanuel Ledesma, an East San Diego County homeless person, pleaded guilty in 2022 to luring Finn to an RV in a homeless encampment under a freeway underpass. He kept her there for five days during which time she was the victim of sex trafficking. Ledesma was sentenced to over 13 years in jail in a plea bargain, although he is expected to serve only four years of that sentence.

At a school board meeting in February reported by East County Magazine, Finn’s family and their supporters blamed Tagnesi and Santana High principal Timothy Schwuchow, vice-principal Larry Oedewaldt, and fellow special education director Amiee Sag for the ordeal, saying they failed to protect Finn. They also claimed the actions of an administrator and student at the school directly contributed to Finn being lured to the RV by Ledesma, and that the board engaged in a coverup of their involvement.