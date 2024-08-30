Last Thursday afternoon, ahead of the highly anticipated final night of the Democratic National Convention, The Advocate interviewed content creators V Spehar and Kamie Crawford to discuss their experiences at the event. The evening promised a star-studded affair, with superstar singer Pink performing before Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the party’s nomination for president.

V Spehar, a nonbinary content creator best known for their popular TikTok series Under the Desk News, and Kamie Crawford, a former Miss Teen USA and co-host of MTV’s Catfish, have been at the forefront of blending social media influence with political engagement. Their presence at the convention highlights the Democratic Party’s embrace of new media and its effort to connect with younger, more diverse voters.

The interview took place amidst the buzzing atmosphere of the convention, which has seen a blend of political activism and pop culture. Both Spehar and Crawford reflected on the unique energy of the event, noting how it differed from other political gatherings they had attended. Spehar was particularly struck by the level of access given to content creators, although they quickly clarified that this access was carefully controlled.

“I think it’s been a really incredible experience,” Spehar remarked. They acknowledged that while there had been some controversy suggesting that content creators were taking over the space traditionally reserved for mainstream media, the reality was more nuanced. “There’s been this narrative in the media that we’re just being given a front-stage pass all the time to everything and usurping all the traditional media. And that’s just quite honestly not true.”

They explained that while creators had access to specific spaces and were given opportunities to capture content—many on their cell phones without long lenses—it was far from the unrestricted access that some reports suggested.

The Democratic National Committee issued credentials to more than 200 content creators this year to reach a broader range of potential voters. Reuters reports that many social media influencers were “fighting journalists for access, prestige, and workspace,” with some traditional media representatives expressing frustration over their working conditions.

However, Spehar dismissed these complaints, emphasizing the importance of reaching audiences through diverse platforms. “We’re here just the same as many people with independent newsletters are,” they said. Spehar argued that the presence of influencers at the convention was crucial in engaging with demographics that might not otherwise be reached through traditional media channels.

Crawford, who has a strong following for her advocacy and entertainment content, praised the convention’s inclusivity, particularly toward the LGBTQ+ community. “It’s electrifying,” Crawford said. “The energy is just… it’s so joyful and progressive, and I think that’s something we’ve been craving and missing.”

The convention has made a significant effort to be inclusive, with over 800 LGBTQ+ delegates attending—a historic number. Spehar noted that the environment created by the Democrats allowed people to feel comfortable and accepted. “You just feel normal,” Spehar said. “I’m going in the bathroom, and I’m not getting looked at side-eyed… I think it’s been really incredible and given me a lot of space to create instead of trying to defend myself.”

As the two influencers discussed their experiences, the conversation took a light-hearted turn when Spehar thought they saw Lizzo, a moment that encapsulated the star-studded atmosphere of the convention. “I thought that was Lizzo for a second, but I’m wrong,” Spehar laughed.

Crawford, reflecting on the entertainment lineup that included performances by John Legend, Stevie Wonder, and the appearance of Pink, noted how the Democrats were effectively using pop culture to engage voters.

“You have to meet people where they’re at,” she said. “Bringing creators to the DNC for the first time is another instance of meeting people where they’re at. People are on social media; they’re following these celebrities and influencers. They want to know what we think.”

Spehar agreed, pointing out how Harris’s campaign had skillfully incorporated cultural elements to resonate with a broader audience. “Kamala is of and for the culture,” they said. “She gets it. These things are normal to her.” They cited the example of bracelet-making stations at the convention, inspired by Taylor Swift, which served as community spaces where people could connect and engage in meaningful conversations.

As Harris prepared to take the stage to accept the nomination last Thursday, both Spehar and Crawford expressed optimism about the direction of the Democratic Party and the country. “I think we’re seeing the world heal a little bit here,” Spehar said. “And I hope we never get this close to the edge again.”

Crawford summed up the sentiment by hoping the enthusiasm and inclusivity displayed at the convention would carry through to the election and beyond. “If Beyoncé cares, if Oprah cares, if Stevie Wonder cares, people will say ‘I care too,’” she said.