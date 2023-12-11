Elon Musk Reinstates Homophobe and Transphobe Alex Jones to X

Alex Jones was reinstated to X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, yesterday following a user poll that favored reinstatement by a wide margin.

The creator of the Info Wars blog was permanently banned from the platform in 2018 for his inflammatory comments, including calling the Sandy Hook massacre a hoax. Jones is appealing a $1 billion civil court judgment in a defamation lawsuit brought by the families of the victims of the school shooting which took 28 lives. Jones also has a history of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, once saying transgender women are just gay men looking to score with men and that a desire by some men to live with HIV was part of the gay culture.

“The people have spoken and so it shall be,” Musk posted to X Twitter announcing the results of the poll where seven out of 10 polled favored reinstatement.

The reinstatement comes even though Musk had harsh words for Jones just last year.

“I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame,” Musk posted to X Twitter, revealing the decision was also a personal one for him.

Jones has a history of inflammatory anti-LGBTQ+ comments. Media Matters for America (MMA) created a compilation video of some of Jones’s most misogynistic comments.

“Jones shows no qualms about trivializing traumatic issues like child abuse when he asserts that women become lesbians because ‘daddy beat her up,’” MMA said in a statement at the time. “He has also used violent imagery to describe romantic and sexual relationships between women.”

“Most of these butch lesbians, they want to be the guy smackin' the hot chick around,” Jones says in one clip.

In 2017, Jones said transgender women are just gay men trying a new angle to pick up men while at the same time saying he supported such efforts in the name of personal freedom.

“It’s not that I hate mentally ill people,” Jones said on Info Wars at the time. “If somebody wants to go be a woman or be a [transphobic slur], if it’s a gay guy and wants to go pick up more guys, you want to go get breast implants and doll your hair up, knock yourself out. I’m all for freedom.’

Jones also once claimed that spreading HIV is part of the “gay culture” and cited reports of “bug chasers” or men who want to live with HIV. Experts largely dismiss such claims as largely false and urban legends.

“This is satanism, folks,” Jones claimed of the supposed practice on Info Wars in 2017. “Because if they can get away with this, they can get away with anything. This is totally insane.”

Jones also once claimed most transgender people weigh 500 pounds and want to sexualize children.

“We should have her back on, very articulate, smart person. Blaire White, the, I have to say, attractive trans," Jones said in a backhanded compliment to Blaire White, a right-wing transgender Trump supporter he had just interviewed. "Usually, they’re not. It’s kind of refreshing that she isn’t super ugly and doesn’t weigh 500 pounds.”

Following his reinstatement, Jones was back posting to X Twitter. He released a “blueprint to destroy the New World Order” in one post. In another, thanked Tucker Carlson for a recent interview that enabled him to “escape the phantom zone” and “broke the Matrix.”

Also yesterday, Musk lashed out at advertisers who boycotted X Twitter following a report from MMA alleging the platform was posting mainstream corporate advertising alongside anti-Semitic hate. He told the NY Times, Coca Cola, and others to “f*ck off” during a recent X Twitter Townhall on Spaces. He also revealed the extent of his announced lawsuit against MMA, denouncing the group as evil propagandists.

“Media Matters is an evil propaganda machine,” Must said. “I just generally am against evil propaganda machines. We are suing them in every country that they operate. And we will pursue not just the organization, but anyone funding that organization. I want to be clear about that. Anyone funding that organization, we will pursue them. So Media Matters is an evil propaganda machine. They can go to hell. I hope they do.”