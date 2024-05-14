Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman raising funds for kids in Gaza

Alice Oseman, creator of the Heartstopper gay teen romance series on Netflix and the related graphic novels, is holding an online auction to raise funds to help children in Gaza.

Her auction, “Not Alone,” opened May 7 and continues through this Friday. All proceeds go to the Save the Children’s Gaza Emergency Appeal, which is aiding the children affected by the war between Israel and Hamas. Save the Children is distributing food, water, medical supplies, and more in the region, where thousands of children are facing starvation, disease, and other traumas.

The auction, hosted on UK Givergy, has sold out of signed bookplates and Heartstopper-themed enamel pins, but it’s still taking bids on signed and doodled Oseman books, and fans can enter a contest to win a piece of original art by her. Or anyone can simply make a donation. Oseman has so far raised about £18,000, or nearly US$23,000.

It was recently announced that the third season of Heartstopper will drop October 3. “Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him,” the official season 3 description reads. “Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

The preview, below, features a snippet of a new Billie Eilish song, “Birds of a Feather.” The song is expected to be featured on Eilish’s latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, scheduled for release Friday.