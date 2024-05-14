Scroll To Top
News

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman raising funds for kids in Gaza

Alice Oseman Heartstopper Creator Raising Funds Gaza
Netflix; Instagram @aliceoseman

Oseman is auctioning signed books and a chance to win an original drawing.

trudestress

Alice Oseman, creator of the Heartstopper gay teen romance series on Netflix and the related graphic novels, is holding an online auction to raise funds to help children in Gaza.

Her auction, “Not Alone,” opened May 7 and continues through this Friday. All proceeds go to the Save the Children’s Gaza Emergency Appeal, which is aiding the children affected by the war between Israel and Hamas. Save the Children is distributing food, water, medical supplies, and more in the region, where thousands of children are facing starvation, disease, and other traumas.

The auction, hosted on UK Givergy, has sold out of signed bookplates and Heartstopper-themed enamel pins, but it’s still taking bids on signed and doodled Oseman books, and fans can enter a contest to win a piece of original art by her. Or anyone can simply make a donation. Oseman has so far raised about £18,000, or nearly US$23,000.

It was recently announced that the third season of Heartstopper will drop October 3. “Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him,” the official season 3 description reads. “Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

The preview, below, features a snippet of a new Billie Eilish song, “Birds of a Feather.” The song is expected to be featured on Eilish’s latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, scheduled for release Friday.

Heartstopper: Season 3 | Date Announcement | Netflixyoutu.be

News
netflix alice oseman billie eilish books charity gaza heartstopper television youth
trudestress
Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
