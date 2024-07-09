These adorable 8 teaser pics of 'Heartstopper' season 3 are pure queer joy

'Heartstopper' season 3 is full of romance!
Netflix
Netflix caused a stir among Heartstopperfans after a string of cyptic social media posts teased the series' upcoming season.
The streamer recently challenged its viewers to find a secret password that would unlock teaser images of the show's third season. Now, the images have been released — and they're as adorable as they are queer.
The pictures show the continuing romance of Nick and Charlie (Kit Connor and Joe Locke), with the season three synopsis teasing: "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie."
"As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges," it reads. "As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan."
The season will also see the return of key cast members William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan. Episodes release exclusively on Netflix on October 3, 2024.
Scroll for the full first look at Heartstopper season three.
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix