Record 1.2 million people show out for Cologne’s Pride parade

Cologne Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Christopher Street Day LGBTQ celebration hate is not an opinion shirt
Christoph Reichwein/picture alliance via Getty Images

It set the record for the most attendees at the German city’s Christopher Street Day parade.

Cwnewser

InGermany, Cologne’s annualPride or Christopher Street Day parade made history on Sunday, drawing over 1.2 million attendees and setting a new standard for LGBTQ+ celebrations in the country.

With around 60,000 participants and 90 vibrant floats, the streets of Cologne were alive with color, music, and a powerful message of unity and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

Under the theme “For human rights. Many. Together. Strong.,” this year’s parade celebrated diversity and highlighted the ongoing struggles for equality. The event is named after the street inNew York City where the Stonewall Inn, the site of the modernLGBTQ+ rights movement, sits. The festivities kicked off on the Deutzer Bridge with stirring speeches from prominent German politicians, the German wire agency dpareports.

“Cologne’s Pride parade radiates out into the whole world,” said Claudia Roth, Minister of State for Culture. “This event is the most important CSD, not just in Germany, but in Europe, symbolizing our unwavering commitment to human rights and equality.”

According to organizers, the event saw an unprecedented turnout, making it the largest CSD parade Cologne has ever hosted.

Cologne Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Christopher Street Day LGBTQ celebration record breaking attendanceChristoph Reichwein/picture alliance via Getty Images

Among the high-profile participants were Tom and Bill Kaulitz of the music group Tokio Hotel.In an interview with German television broadcaster WDR, Bill Kaulitz reflected on the liberating nature of his coming out, sharing, “I’m incredibly touched by how many people come to me and find courage in my story. I simply lived a very private life for the first few years and was never allowed to tell the outside world.”

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, the parade was not without incidents. Police reported intervening when a group of 13 men made right-wing and homophobic remarks and tore down rainbow flags, dpareports. The men were charged with incitement to hatred and damage to property. However, the overall event proceeded peacefully and without significant disruptions, showcasing the resilience and solidarity of the LGBTQ+ community.

The parade was also under scrutiny following a video posted online calling for an attack on the event.According to the German newspaper Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, the police investigated the threat but found no indication of its seriousness. “After a thorough examination, there was no indication of seriousness,” stated a police press release. However, investigations into the threats are ongoing.

According to Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, the rising hostility towards queer individuals makes events like CSD more crucial than ever. “The CSD is a very important demonstration for democracy, freedom, and the rights of queer people,” Lauterbach stated. “It’s shocking to see how rights are being restricted within Europe,” reports dpa.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
