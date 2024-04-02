Scroll To Top
White House highlights Daily Caller’s retraction of false Easter egg story

Annual White House Easter Egg Roll 2024 Washington DC USA White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre
Shutterstock; Hannah Foslien/The White House

Karine Jean-Pierre took a moment during Tuesday’s White House press briefing to note the right-wing outlet’s actions.

Cwnewser

The White House extended its gratitude to The Daily Caller on Tuesday for retracting a story the outlet had published that falsely suggested the Biden administration had enforced a new prohibition on religious symbols on Easter eggs during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lauded the retraction.

“Recognizing and rectifying a mistake is a cornerstone of journalistic integrity. We appreciate The Daily Caller for their actions in withdrawing the story, which had inaccurately represented the longstanding policies of the Easter Egg Roll,” Jean-Pierre said.

Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board, explained toThe Advocate that the policy regarding religious-themed Easter egg submissions has been consistent over decades, aiming to maintain the inclusivity of the event. “The nondiscrimination policy concerning the contest’s themes has been a longstanding practice, spanning over 45 years,” Metz said.

Earlier in the week, the White House also addressed the manufactured outrage surrounding the coincidental alignment of Transgender Day of Visibility with Easter Sunday. Critics had inaccurately accused the administration of attempting to diminish the Christian holiday’s significance in favor of TDOV, a day significant for raising awareness about transgender rights and issues. Officials and advocacy groups corrected this misinterpretation by noting the fixed date of TDOV on March 31, which has been observed since 2009, and the movable nature of Easter’s date.

Adding to the conversation on media responsibility, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates pointed out the hypocrisy in Fox News’s TDOV reporting. Bates highlighted a previous tweet from Fox Television that celebrated TDOV, contrasting it with Fox News’s criticism towards the Biden administration for acknowledging the day. “We’re glad to see that FOX agrees with @POTUS on this,” Bates remarked, referencing Fox Television’s supportive message for TDOV in 2021.

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
