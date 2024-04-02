White House highlights Daily Caller’s retraction of false Easter egg story

The White House extended its gratitude to The Daily Caller on Tuesday for retracting a story the outlet had published that falsely suggested the Biden administration had enforced a new prohibition on religious symbols on Easter eggs during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lauded the retraction.



“Recognizing and rectifying a mistake is a cornerstone of journalistic integrity. We appreciate The Daily Caller for their actions in withdrawing the story, which had inaccurately represented the longstanding policies of the Easter Egg Roll,” Jean-Pierre said.

Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board, explained toThe Advocate that the policy regarding religious-themed Easter egg submissions has been consistent over decades, aiming to maintain the inclusivity of the event. “The nondiscrimination policy concerning the contest’s themes has been a longstanding practice, spanning over 45 years,” Metz said.

Earlier in the week, the White House also addressed the manufactured outrage surrounding the coincidental alignment of Transgender Day of Visibility with Easter Sunday. Critics had inaccurately accused the administration of attempting to diminish the Christian holiday’s significance in favor of TDOV, a day significant for raising awareness about transgender rights and issues. Officials and advocacy groups corrected this misinterpretation by noting the fixed date of TDOV on March 31, which has been observed since 2009, and the movable nature of Easter’s date.

Adding to the conversation on media responsibility, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates pointed out the hypocrisy in Fox News’s TDOV reporting. Bates highlighted a previous tweet from Fox Television that celebrated TDOV, contrasting it with Fox News’s criticism towards the Biden administration for acknowledging the day. “We’re glad to see that FOX agrees with @POTUS on this,” Bates remarked, referencing Fox Television’s supportive message for TDOV in 2021.