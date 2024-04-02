Scroll To Top
Politics

Karine Jean-Pierre slams right-wing misinformation on Trans Day of Visibility

Karine Jean-Pierre
NBC News/YouTubr

No, President Biden wasn't disrespecting Easter in proclaiming Sunday TDOV, the out press secretary said — they just happened to fall on the same date.

trudestress

In Monday’s White House press briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre skewered the manufactured outrage over President Joe Biden’s proclamation of Transgender Day of Visibility, which coincided with Easter Sunday this year.

Donald Trump, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and other conservatives denounced the proclamation, contending that Biden was insulting the Christian faith on one of its holiest days. But TDOV always falls on March 31, while Easter is not celebrated on the same date every year, as White House officials and LGBTQ+ activists have pointed out.

Early on in the Monday press briefing, a reporter asked Jean-Pierre, “So, the criticism over the Transgender Day of Visibility. The White House said that the president wouldn’t abuse his faith for political purposes. Does the president think that’s what Republicans are doing on this issue?”

Jean-Pierre said she is “so surprised by the misinformation that’s been out there around this, and I want to be very clear.

“Every year, for the past several years, on March 31, Transgender Day of Visibility is marked. And as we know — for folks who understand the calendar and how it works, Easter falls on different Sundays — right? — every year.

“And this year, it happened to coincide with Transgender Visibility Day. And so, that is the simple fact. That is what has happened. That is where we are.”

LIVE: White House holds press briefing | NBC Newswww.youtube.com

There has been “a lot of misinformation done on purpose,” she continued. “And as a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American.”

“Now, sadly — and it’s not surprising, right? It is actually unsurprising that politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful, and dishonest rhetoric. It is dishonest what we have heard the past 24 hours. It is untrue what we heard over the weekend.”

She added, “We’re grateful that Fox agrees with President Biden about the importance of recognizing Trans Day of Visibility,” and she quoted a 2021 tweet from the company, which includes the right-wing Fox News Channel: “Trans Day of visibility is dedicated to celebrating transgender people. To all the transgender men, women, and nonbinary folk, we see you and stand with you.”

“President Biden will never abuse his faith or — for political purposes or for profit,” Jean-Pierre went on. “That is not what this administration is about. That is not what being a leader is about. And this misinformation out there … it’s bad. And it is dividing — it is caused to divide us.

“And I want to say one more quote. This is what Politico covered. ‘Every year’ — and I said this at the top of my answer — ‘Transgender Day of Visibility is on March 31.’ This year, March 31 just so happens to be also Easter, the date of which changes every year. That’s how I started out. And that’s how I’ll end.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo Feed
christianitydonald trumpeasterfox newsjoe bidenkarine jean-pierremike johnsonreligiontransgendertransgender day of visibilitywhite house
trudestress
Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
