Equalpride launches The Advocates with Sonia Baghdady

It’s a big day at The Advocate Channel as it launches The Advocates with Sonia Baghdady, a half-hour lifestyle and feature show you can catch on the ABC Localish Network or stream on advocatechannel.com . Complete listings are available at advocatechannel.com/theadvocates.

Tune in to catch compelling stories, interviews, and investigations about diversity, equality, intersectionality, women’s empowerment, health, the environment, and animals. You’ll meet people advocating for hope after facing life-changing challenges and everyday advocates making a difference in their communities. Upcoming episodes include interviews with notable celebrities, including Stacy London, John O'Hurley, and Jodie Comer.

The show is hosted by award-winning journalist Sonia Baghdady.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to be part of The Advocates and help bring these powerful stories to life,” said Baghdady. “It’s incredibly fulfilling to be part of a show whose mission is to inspire and promote change. My goal is to shine a bright light on real-life advocates and introduce our audience to people making a difference.”

The show’s senior executive producer, 17-time Emmy-award-winning Mary Schwager, echoed this enthusiasm.

"When equalpride CEO Mark Berryhill told me his vision for the show, I couldn't wait to get started," said Schwager. "It's so exciting seeing it come to life. Our team is enthusiastic about telling the stories of people from many communities whose voices are often overlooked, who have fought against the odds and emerged victorious, and who will undoubtedly inspire you."

In our first episode, you’ll meet a young woman with ALS advocating for hope and a cure. A "drag race" for elected office in NYC. The push for more diversity in the Oscars and how to avoid social media stress.

The premiere is November 3rd, 2024, at 9:30 PM ET.

The Localish Network is available across the ABC Owned Television Stations’ linear and digital platforms and on Hulu, YouTube TV, Fubo, Vidgo, Tubi Samsung TV Plus, Amazon’s news apps on Fire TV & Alexa video-enabled devices, Prime Video, Freevee, Xumo, Rockbot and ABC.com.

The Advocates with Sonia Baghdady furthers equalpride’s mission to amplify diverse voices and promote stories that inspire pride, inclusion, and equality for all. This association demonstrates the strength of equalpride’s ongoing relationship with Disney and ABC, including curating and distributing Advocate.com content and airing the Out100 Special in December and January.