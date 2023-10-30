Scroll To Top
News

Anti-LGBTQ+ Protests Cancel Drag Queen Storytime Event in California

Pickle Drag Queen Storytime San Fernando Library CA Protesters Blocking
Images: instagram @pickledragqueen @maebeagirl

Groups including Gays Against Groomers California derailed a community event.

A scheduled Drag Queen Storytime event at the San Fernando Library in California was forced to a stop on Wednesday due to protests from far-right anti-LGBTQ+ groups.

The hostile crowd mobilized through a social media campaign led by groups like Gays Against Groomers California, CA State Coalition, and Leave Our Kids Alone, confronted the event’s featured drag queen reader, Pickle, who had been recognized as the City of West Hollywood’s inaugural Drag Laureate earlier in the year, the Lost Angeles Bladereported.

The protesters, numbering fewer than 60 according to a spokesperson for the City of San Fernando Police, blocked both the front and rear entrances to the library, carrying signs and wearing t-shirts emblazoned with ‘Leave our kids alone.’ The escalating situation led to San Fernando Police escorting Pickle to her car, following which she departed the venue.

Related: Meta Under Fire After Suspending & Reinstating ‘Gays Against Groomers’ on Instagram

Reacting to the disruptive protests, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, who had intended to host the event, released a statement to the Los Angeles Blade.

Horvath said, “Today, my office was set to host a Drag Storytime at the San Fernando Library as part of LGBTQ+ History Month. What was meant to celebrate love and inclusion turned into the opposite.” She described the protesters’ actions as “disgusting tactics” and their attempts to incite violence as “astounding” hypocrisy.

Horvath apologized to the excited families who were denied entry, Pickle for the unfortunate circumstances, and the library staff who were threatened during the confrontation. Expressing her frustration over the incident, she said, “I am heartsick and outraged about what took place.” Horvath reiterated her steadfastness in supporting the LGBTQ+ community: “The protestors’ message and actions today will not win in our continued fight for LGBTQ+ rights and equality. We will continue to build communities where every person is treated with dignity and respect – and diversity is celebrated, not attacked or shamed.”

After the event’s cancellation, the far-right extremists took a victory lap.

“UPDATE: Drag Queen Story-Time at the San Fernando Library was CANCELLED today! More and more people are waking up and drawing a line in the sand - DRAG IS NOT FOR KIDS,” wrote Gays Against Groomers California on X, formerly Twitter.

Gays Against Groomers, one of the protesting groups, is a non-profit entity registered in Wisconsin by Jaimee Michell, aiming to combat what they describe as the “sexualization and indoctrination of children,” albeit their methods have garnered substantial criticism.

The Anti-Defamation League has branded them as an extremist hate group, associating them with other extremist entities like Moms for Liberty and the Proud Boys. The Southern Poverty Law Center also dubbed them “one of the most notable propagators of anti-trans rhetoric.”

Legal troubles for Gays Against Groomers escalated when the Pulaski Community School District in Wisconsin acquired a temporary restraining order against Jose “Rocky” Rodriguez, the leader of the group’s Wisconsin chapter after false claims circulated by a far-right social media account earlier in October.

On October 13, a Brown County Circuit Court commissioner endorsed a four-year restraining order against Rodriguez following a threatening video he posted online against a district staff member.

Michell, known for her prior support for former President Donald Trump, has recently aligned with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, causing significant division within Gays Against Groomers and leading to the resignation of co-founder David Leatherwood. The schism followed a homophobic video posted by DeSantis, which didn’t sway Michell’s support for the governor.

Also on Wednesday, Gays Against Groomers was temporarily barred from Instagram, only to be reinstated later without any clarification from Meta, Instagram’s parent company.

From Your Site Articles
NewsDragWisconsinCaliforniaSocietyYahoo FeedLGBT
drag queen story hourfar-right extremistsgays against groomers californiaca state coalitionleave our kids alonejaimee michellwisconsinnewsdrag queensbookschildrenreadinghate
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel Promotion

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories