Trans darts champion laments ban against trans women as 'loss for the trans community'

Dutch transgender darts champion Noa-Lynn van Leuven has denounced the World Darts Federation's recent decision to ban trans women from the women's category.

The 28-year-old acknowledged the international governing body's new gender eligibility policy in a statement posted to Instagram on Friday, noting that "this decision does affect me personally — though, thankfully, not too severely at this point in time. But still, it hurts."

"Once again, it’s a loss for the trans community in sports. And that breaks my heart," van Leuven wrote. "As a trans person in the darts world, I know how vital inclusion is — not just on paper, but in practice. It’s disheartening to see yet another policy framed around 'fairness' that ultimately results in exclusion, without truly considering the people behind the labels."