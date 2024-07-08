Scroll To Top
News

Federal judge halts Biden’s new Title IX gender identity protections rule

transgender teen doctor visit
Shutterstock Creative

The judge said the lawsuit challenging the new rule was likely to win at trial.

A federal judge on Wednesday stopped enforcement of the Biden administration’s new Title IX rule banning discrimination based on gender identity in healthcare as part of the Affordable Healthcare Act, Reuters reported.

Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola in Gulfport, Miss., halted enforcement of the new rule in the 15 states that had filed a lawsuit in federal court. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit included the Attorneys General of 15 Republican-controlled states, Moms for Liberty, Young America’s Foundation, and Female Athletes United.

“Consequently, this Court cannot accept the suggestion that Congress, with a ‘clear voice,’ adopted an ambiguous or evolving definition of ‘sex’ when it acted to promote educational opportunities for women in 1972,” Guirola wrote in his 31-page ruling.

“This ruling is not only morally wrong, it’s also bad policy,” Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement following the ruling. “Everyone deserves access to the medical care they need to be healthy and thrive.”

Guirola ruled against the new rule on multiple grounds, including that the department did not have the authority to write the rule and that the rule violated the spirit and intent of the original text. He also found the suit would likely succeed on the merits.

The injunction only applies to recipients of federal funds in the plaintiff states of Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, and West Virginia. The plaintiffs had sought a nationwide ban.

“Today a federal court said no to the Biden administration's attempt to illegally force every health care provider in America to adopt the most extreme version of gender ideology,” Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in a statement.

The judge’s decision comes on the heels of the Texas Supreme Court refusing to block the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, allowing the ban to remain in effect while a lawsuit against it proceeds.

The court ruled that the organizations challenging the ban are unlikely to succeed in their case.

“We conclude the Legislature made a permissible, rational policy choice to limit the types of available medical procedures for children, particularly in light of the relative nascency of both gender dysphoria and its various modes of treatment and the Legislature’s express constitutional authority to regulate the practice of medicine,” Justice Rebeca Aizpuru Huddle wrote for the 8-1 court majority.

“The Texas Supreme Court got it wrong today by ruling against families, against doctors, and against Texas’s future: our kids. Every Texan, transgender or not, deserves the freedom to access the health care they need when they need it,” Brian K. Bond, CEO of PFLAG National, one of the organizational plaintiffs in the case, said in a statement. “To transgender Texans of all ages, PFLAG has your back. We’re going to continue to fight to ensure you are safe, celebrated, affirmed, and loved.”

NewsYahoo Feed
biden administrationgender dysphoriagender identitygenderaffirming carehealth carehealthcarehuman rights campaignmedical caremoms for libertytitle ixtransgender minors
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio