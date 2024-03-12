Scroll To Top
News

LGBTQ+ identification reaches new high of 7.6 percent among U.S. adults: Gallup

LGBTQ+ identification reaches new high of 7.6 percent among U.S. adults: Gallup
Shutterstock

The increase is being driven by younger generations, according to the new poll.

trudestress

The proportion of U.S. adults identifying as LGBTQ+ has continued to increase, reaching a new high of 7.6 percent in the latest Gallup poll, released Wednesday morning.

That’s up from 7.2 percent in the poll that came out a year ago, from 5.6 percent four years ago, and from 3.5 percent in 2012, Gallup’s first year of measuring sexual orientation and transgender identity.

Gallup seeks out this information because “it’s important to document that and how it’s changing,” Gallup’s Jeffrey M. Jones tells The Advocate. Jones is senior editor for Gallup and author of an analysis of the latest findings.

The numbers are drawn from phone surveys conducted by Gallup in 2023, reaching 12,000 American adults. The polling organization asked respondents whether they identify as heterosexual, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or something else. Overall, 85.6 percent identified as straight or heterosexual, 7.6 percent chose one or more identities within the LGBTQ+ community, and 6.8 percent declined to say.

As in previous years, the growth was driven by younger generations. “Overall, each younger generation is about twice as likely as the generation that preceded it to identify as LGBTQ+,” Gallup’s analysis of the data states. In 2023, 22.3 percent of Generation Z respondents (born 1997 and later) claimed an LGBTQ+ identity, and 9.8 percent of Millennials (born 1981-1996) did. The figures were 4.5 percent for Generation X (born 1965-1980). 2.3 percent for Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964), and 1.1 percent for the Silent Generation (born 1945 and earlier).

The greater LGBTQ+ representation among younger people could be due to more acceptance of LGBTQ+ identity and therefore greater willingness to come out, or it could be attributable to other factors; this is outside the scope of Gallup’s research, Jones says.

The largest proportion of LGBTQ+ respondents identified as bisexual, with 4.4 percent of the overall sample and 57.3 percent of LGBTQ+ adults saying they are bi. “Bisexuality is the most common LGBTQ+ status among Generation Z, millennials and Generation X,” Gallup’s analysis notes. “Fifteen percent of all Generation Z adults — representing more than two-thirds of those with an LGBTQ+ identification — are bisexual. In the older generations, LGBTQ+ individuals are more likely, or equally as likely, to say they are gay or lesbian than bisexual.”

Women were nearly twice as likely as men to identify as LGBTQ+, with 8.5 percent of women doing so, compared to 4.7 percent for men. “Bisexuality is the most common form of LGBTQ+ identification among women, while men are equally likely to identify as bisexual or gay,” Gallup states. And LGBTQ+ identity in general was more common in younger generations of women.

The gender differences don’t reflect the nonbinary population; about 1 percent of U.S. adults in the 2023 survey reported they are nonbinary, too small a proportion for Gallup to arrive t precise numbers for LGBTQ+ identification. However, 2022 and 2023 data combined “indicate that about 80 percent of nonbinary adults identify as LGBTQ+, with one-third being bisexual and one-third transgender,” according to Gallup.

On the whole, “the generational differences and trends point to higher rates of LGBTQ+ identification, nationally, in the future,” Gallup reports. “If current trends continue, it is likely that the proportion of LGBTQ+ identifiers will exceed 10 percent of U.S. adults at some point within the next three decades.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo Feed
baby boomersgeneration xmillennialsnonbinarybisexualitygallupgeneration zidentitypolls
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio