Human Rights Campaign initiative strives to overcome HIV stigma

The Human Rights Campaign is pioneering a new frontier in the fight against HIV stigma and health disparities. The organization’s GENERATE initiative, part of HRC’s celebrated “My Body, My Health” campaign, is a beacon of hope and empowerment for Black and Latine LGBTQ + young men living with HIV.



Launched in 2023 with a blend of advocacy, storytelling, and education, GENERATE is more than a program—it’s a lifeline. “This initiative is about transforming lives,” says Torrian Baskerville, the dynamic director of HRC’s HIV and Health Equity program. “We are equipping these young men with the tools to not only survive but thrive.”

The program promises a transformative six-month journey for its eight lucky participants. The most recent application period closed at the end of May. The trans and cisgender men selected will be flown to Washington, D.C. , for an immersive weekend of workshops and networking events. Participants will delve into the complexities of mental health, especially as it intersects with HIV, under the guidance of a licensed mental health therapist who shares their lived experiences.

“Access to mental health services has always been a significant barrier,” Baskerville notes. “We’re tackling this head-on by embedding mental health support into every facet of the program.”

After their initial training, participants return to their communities armed with knowledge and a renewed sense of purpose and community. Regular check-ins and ongoing support are in place to ensure they stay on track with their personal goals, whether it’s achieving viral suppression or excelling in their careers. The significance of this continuous support cannot be overstated, as these young men often face isolation and stigma that can hinder their progress. Baskerville says that the GENERATE initiative is committed to their success every step of the way.

The initiative also responds to the pressing need for tailored support within marginalized communities. Baskerville, himself a Black man living with HIV, emphasizes the importance of representation and relatability in this work. “When participants see themselves reflected in their mentors and peers, it creates a powerful sense of belonging and motivation,” he explains. The program provides critical resources and fosters an environment where participants can share their experiences and learn from one another.

The cohort members will be announced later this month, and the program will officially begin in July. The stakes are high, but so is the potential for impact. Baskerville says, “If even one participant walks away with a clearer path to a healthier, more empowered life, we’ve succeeded.”