Trans athlete singled out by Trump wins gold anyway: 'I’m not scared of them'

AB Hernandez
Kirby Lee/Getty Images

Transgender athlete AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley, CIF State Track and Field Championships, Clovis, California, May 2025

Trump threatened to to withhold federal funding from California unless the state banned a 16-year-old trans girl from competing.

Even after she was singled out by the president of the United States, AB Hernandez is "living a normal life."

Donald Trump recently threatened to to withhold federal funding from California unless the state banned a 16-year-old transgender girl from competing in the state girls’ finals over the weekend, referring to her as a "transitioned person" who is "practically unbeatable." Though he did not mention her by name, the remarks appeared to be about Hernandez, a junior at Jurupa Valley High School who had recently won two CIF Southern Section titles in girls’ long jump and triple jump.

Hernandez isn't phased by the noise, as she recently told The Guardian that she's instead focused on her "baby" — track.

“I can tune it out pretty well. I don’t really care," Hernandez said. "It’s weird when reporters come, and I’m like, I forgot I’m famous now. But for the most part, I’m living a normal life, and then I go on social media and, I’m like, wait, I’m known.”

Just hours after Trump's post on Truth Social, California's high school sports authority quietly expanded eligibility for the state track and field championships, permitting cisgender girls to advance if they narrowly missed qualifying by losing to a trans girl. The policy also awards cis girls the highest medals even if a trans girl beats them.

Hernandez won two gold medals and one silver at the state finals, and ended up sharing the podium with two other girls who she said she will "forever be grateful for." Instead of complaining, the girls embraced her as a competitor and even "stood up for me" when asked about competing against a trans girl.

It's the same reception she's received at her school. Even though her district voted for Trump, Hernandez said that her classmates "see how hard I train" and "have a lot of respect for me." The only problems she's dealt with have come from the government.

“They try to use intimidation tactics to push people to quit, butI’m not scared of them. They bark, but we bite,” she said. “I don’t think they realized who they messed with. People say, ‘Ooh, they messed with the wrong kid.’ But at the same time, they messed with the right one. Because I’m not keeping my mouth shut.”

PoliticsSportsWomenEducationCaliforniaYahoo FeedTransgenderDonald TrumpNews
track eventsab hernandezcaliforniacif southern sectiondonald trumpfederal fundinggold medaljurupa valley high schoollong jumpschool districtsilver medalsocial mediastate finalsstate track finalstrack and fieldtransgender athletestransgender girltransgender rightstransgender youthtriple jumptruth socialpolitics
Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
