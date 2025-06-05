Trans athlete singled out by Trump wins gold anyway: 'I’m not scared of them'

Even after she was singled out by the president of the United States, AB Hernandez is "living a normal life."

Donald Trump recently threatened to to withhold federal funding from California unless the state banned a 16-year-old transgender girl from competing in the state girls’ finals over the weekend, referring to her as a "transitioned person" who is "practically unbeatable." Though he did not mention her by name, the remarks appeared to be about Hernandez, a junior at Jurupa Valley High School who had recently won two CIF Southern Section titles in girls’ long jump and triple jump.

Hernandez isn't phased by the noise, as she recently told The Guardian that she's instead focused on her "baby" — track.

“I can tune it out pretty well. I don’t really care," Hernandez said. "It’s weird when reporters come, and I’m like, I forgot I’m famous now. But for the most part, I’m living a normal life, and then I go on social media and, I’m like, wait, I’m known.”

Just hours after Trump's post on Truth Social, California's high school sports authority quietly expanded eligibility for the state track and field championships, permitting cisgender girls to advance if they narrowly missed qualifying by losing to a trans girl. The policy also awards cis girls the highest medals even if a trans girl beats them.

Hernandez won two gold medals and one silver at the state finals, and ended up sharing the podium with two other girls who she said she will "forever be grateful for." Instead of complaining, the girls embraced her as a competitor and even "stood up for me" when asked about competing against a trans girl.

It's the same reception she's received at her school. Even though her district voted for Trump, Hernandez said that her classmates "see how hard I train" and "have a lot of respect for me." The only problems she's dealt with have come from the government.

“They try to use intimidation tactics to push people to quit, butI’m not scared of them. They bark, but we bite,” she said. “I don’t think they realized who they messed with. People say, ‘Ooh, they messed with the wrong kid.’ But at the same time, they messed with the right one. Because I’m not keeping my mouth shut.”