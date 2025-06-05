Scroll To Top
Politics

Rep. Mark Pocan: Is it just coincidence that Trump is following Project 2025 outline?

Mark Pocan Russell Vought
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

From left: Mark Pocan and Russell Vought

Pocan grilled Russell Vought, one of the creators of the far-right policy blueprint, in a congressional hearing.

trudestress
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan doesn’t think Donald Trump’s following of the far-right Project 2025’s priorities is any coincidence — no matter how much one of the project’s chief creators tries to dodge questions about it.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Pocan, a gay Democrat from Wisconsin, grilled Project 2025 architect Russell Vought, now director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, during a House Appropriations Committee hearing Wednesday. Pocan and some fellow committee members, both Democrats and Republicans, also asked Vought sharp questions on the pending budget bill, the role of the Department of Government Efficiency, and other Trump administration actions.

Project 2025, spearheaded by the ultraconservative Heritage Foundation, was released last year as a blueprint for the next conservative presidential administration. During Trump’s campaign, he went to great lengths to distance himself from Project 2025, but in office he’s been following it to the letter.

Related: What is Project 2025, and what does it mean for LGBTQ+ Americans?


- YouTube ppwww.youtube.com

“Project 2025, you are one of the authors, you’re on the advisory board, you worked for Heritage, you are basically January, February, and March in a Project 2025 calendar, right?” Pocan said. “But you were asked this weekend about it, and you said no, the administration isn’t following Project 2025. … Just tell me coincidence or not: in Project 2025, abolishing the Department of Education. You guys are doing that. Is that a coincidence?”

As Vought tried to deflect, Pocan went through other parts of Project 2025 the administration is enacting or seeking to enact: ending diversity, equity, and inclusion programs; defunding NPR and PBS; sending disaster management back to the states; restricting gender-affirming care; revoking security clearances; stripping federal employees of employment protections; reinstating military members who refused COVID-19 vaccinations; banning transgender people from the military; sending troops to the southern border; a federal hiring freeze; and more. He noted that a portion requiring disclosure of foreign gifts to universities apparently doesn’t apply to the president, undoubtedly a reference to Trump’s acceptance of a luxury plane from the government of Qatar.

“Are those all just coincidences that they happen to be in Project 2025?” Pocan asked.

Vought responded that Trump is the most “promises made, promises kept” president in U.S. history and that he ran on his own agenda — ignoring that on the campaign trail, Trump claimed to know nothing about Project 2025.

Related: Project 2025 creator is happy beyond his wildest dreams

Earlier, Pocan had challenged Vought on Medicare and Medicaid cuts in the budget bill, including Vought’s claim that federal funds are going to Medicaid coverage for “illegal aliens.” Such funding is banned, but Vought said it happens and is hidden because of “money laundering” and that California allows undocumented immigrants to use Medicaid. Pocan later confirmed with a colleague that California uses only state funds for Medicaid for the undocumented. Medicaid is a joint federal-state program for low-income people.

He further pushed back on Vought’s assertion that the budget bill, which includes huge tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans, won’t increase the federal deficit. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, investment firms, and even Elon Musk disagree, Pocan noted. Musk and some Senate Republicans oppose the bill, which has so far passed only the House, because they don’t think it cuts enough federal spending, while Democrats and even a few Republicans are concerned about cuts to Medicaid and other federal benefit programs.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Pocan also asked Vought if he’s a Christian nationalist, believing that the country should be governed on conservative Christian principles. Vought said he’s an evangelical Christian, but he basically dodged the nationalist part.

A Republican on the committee, Rep. Mark Alford of Missouri, pressed Vought on cuts to the President’s Emergency Program for AIDS Relief, a.k.a. PEPFAR, which provides HIV treatment and prevention services to poor countries. It was started by a Republican president, George W. Bush, and Trump supported it in his first term. Alford said he endorses cuts to any “woke” programs but was worried about reductions in prevention efforts.

“There’s lifesaving treatment after you already have HIV, but there are prevention programs that PEPFAR does, which are not of the woke nature, which can prevent someone from getting HIV,” Alford asked, according to The Hill. “Are those programs going to survive?”

“It is something that our budget will be very trim on because we believe that many of these nonprofits are not geared toward the viewpoints of the administration, and we’re $37 trillion in debt,” Vought said. “So at some point, the continent of Africa needs to absorb more of the burden of providing this health care.”

PoliticsYahoo Feed
elon muskgender-affirming caregeorge w. bushheritage foundationdepartment of government efficiencydiversity equity and inclusiondonald trumphouse appropriations committeemark alfordmark pocanmilitaryoffice of management and budgetpepfarpoliticiansproject 2025russell voughttransgender
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Point Foundation 2025 MorganOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 34 major companies caved to Trump and rolled back DEI programs

True
26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio