Libs of TikTok’s Facebook account suspended then restored

Facebook suspended the right-wing, anti-LGBTQ+ account Libs of TikTok on Saturday, according to social media posts by Libs of TikTok’s X, formerly Twitter, account. The platform restored the account the next day.

“[Facebook] just suspended Libs of TikTok. They claim we violated community standards,” the anti-trans account wrote on December 30. The account is run by Chaya Riachik.

An image of an email shared on X said, “You cannot visit the Page and you won’t be able to add new people to work on the Page.”

Libs of TikTok then posted “The censorship is ramping up as we head into the 2024 elections. Buckle up!”

“It’s not clear what post or posts crossed the line for Facebook, but Libs of TikTok frequently posts anti-transgender content and unverified claims,” the Daily Beast notes.

Only hours later, however, the account’s Facebook was viewable again. Libs of TikTok posted to X that “@facebook just caved to the pressure and restored our account! Thank you to everyone who shared, spoke out, and tagged them.”

Libs of TikTok gave a shout-out to Elon Musk for “giving [Libs of TikTok] a free speech platform!”

Two years ago, Facebook suspended the account over its lies about gender-affirming surgeries happening at Boston Children’s Hospital, the Beast reports.

People and institutions, including hospitals and schools that Libs of TikTok has featured, have received bomb threats after Raichik highlighted them to her followers.