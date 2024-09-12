National LGBTQ Task Force to celebrate Karamo at star-studded gala

The National LGBTQ Task Force announced Thursday that Emmy winner Karamo from Queer Eye will receive the National Leadership Award at its annual fundraising gala in October.

Karamo will be recognized for his work combating HIV stigma and for providing mental health support to the Black community, according to a news release.

“I am deeply honored to receive the 2024 National Leadership Award from the National LGBTQ Task Force. This recognition is not just a reflection of my work but a testament to the strength, resilience, and love that defines our entire community,” Karamo said. "Together, we have made incredible strides toward equality, and though there is still much work to be done, I remain committed to amplifying our voices, fighting for our rights, and supporting those who need it most. Let us continue to lead with compassion and conviction, ensuring that every individual can live openly and authentically.”

The event, emceed by Emmy-nominated comedian Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island and Loot), will also feature American Idol’s Frenchie Davis and Ginger Minj, who is best known for her work on RuPaul’s Drag Race. To be held on October 19, 2024, the gala will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Money raised will go toward the Taskforce's "Queer the Vote" campaign. The campaign aims to get queer people to the polls in November.

This year's theme is called "Roots of Progress, Blooms of Hope," which the Task Force said pays homage to the group's first 50 years of work.

“The year’s event centers around the Task Force’s Queer the Vote campaign, which is not simply a call to action for everyone in the room, but to our entire community. Our staff have been working on the ground, and we are training and mobilizing folks online as well. We stand at a critical moment—this election will decide whether we continue moving forward or lose much of the hard-earned progress we’ve made in the social justice movement," Task Force president Kierra Johnson said. “Karamo embodies much of what is at stake. From his work in HIV education and advocacy to his visibility as a queer Black man, to his support of his son Jason. I cannot wait to celebrate Karamo and all of the amazing talent we have at the Gala and soak up the joy and love we all experience together - and then get right back to work to Queer the Vote and mobilize our communities and allies!”

For more information about the National LGBTQ Task Force and to purchase Gala tickets please visit https://www.thetaskforce.org/task-force-gala/.

