In a heartfelt video message, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, shared her recent health struggles, revealing Friday that she had undergone major abdominal surgery believed to address a noncancerous condition, only to later discover the presence of cancer. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” Catherine explained. She further disclosed her ongoing treatment, “My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The news prompted a wave of support from around the globe, including a poignant reaction from the White House. Addressing the situation at Friday’s press briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the administration’s empathy and respect for Catherine’s privacy. “We just heard the terrible news. Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” Jean-Pierre said. She emphasized the administration’s stance on privacy and the lack of prior knowledge of Catherine’s condition.

“I would just say we learned just like all of you and we want to be incredibly respectful [of] their privacy,” Jean-Pierre said in response to a question.

In Washington, D.C., the Little Gay Pub, a popular bar with a special connection to the United Kingdom, expressed sympathy for the princess.

Recently, British Ambassador to the U.S. Dame Karen Pierce attended an unveiling at the pub when a gigantic mural on the side of the building was revealed. Pierce told The Advocate that the LGBTQ+ community in the U.K. and the United States share a sense of progress.

Dito Sevilla and his co-owners Benjamin Gander and Dusty Martinez offered well wishes to the princess. “As three men who’ve all had friends and family affected by this horrible disease, our thoughts and warmest wishes are with her and her family, and we hope she makes a full and complete recovery,” Sevilla said.

Kate’s video touched on her recovery journey and the importance of family support, “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.” She also expressed gratitude for the public’s support, “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you.”

The health issues concerning King Charles III and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, have deeply engaged public attention in recent months, as The New York Times notes. The narrative began with Catherine’s surgery on January 17, shortly after which King Charles III was treated for an enlarged prostate. The situation intensified with the diagnosis of cancer for King Charles early in February, the discovery made during his treatment. Public interest in Catherine spiked following her discharge from the hospital and when a grainy photo of her surfaced in March. Tensions rose around picture of Catherine with her children, which was later acknowledged by the palace to have been altered, prompting an apology from her and leading to news agencies downgrading their confidence in images from the palace.

Michael Tropp, a gay royals fan from Georgia who traveled to London in 2022 after news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, shared his thoughts on Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnosis with The Advocate. “The news that [she] is battling cancer is — on many levels — heartbreaking and shocking,” Tropp said. “As a young mother in her early 40s, a cancer diagnosis is difficult on its own. Coupled with the fact that her father-in-law, King Charles, is also waging his own battle with cancer, I think anyone can appreciate how this would be an extremely trying time for any family, Royal or not. The Windsors are not perfect, as they are wont to demonstrate, but they are part of the human family and deserve our heartfelt support as they no doubt will strive to carry on with a stiff upper lip.”