Scroll To Top
News

Richmond Maintains Perfect Score in LGBTQ+ City Ranking

Richmond Virginia Levar Stoney
Images: Shutterstock; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Amid increasing state-level anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, Richmond set a high standard for municipal equality, scoring 100 in the Human Rights Campaign’s 2023 Municipal Equality Index.

Cwnewser

Richmond has once again demonstrated its commitment to LGBTQ+ rights and inclusivity by maintaining a perfect score of 100 in the 2023 Municipal Equality Index, a notable achievement that places the city at the forefront of LGBTQ+ advocacy in Virginia.

The MEI, conducted by the Human Rights Campaign, evaluates municipalities based on their inclusivity in laws, policies, and services for the LGBTQ+ community. Richmond’s consistent performance in this index reflects the city’s ongoing efforts to support and protect its LGBTQ+ residents.

Reflecting on this achievement, Mayor Levar Stoney told The Advocate, “When I became mayor, I think we were at 42, and over the last four or so years, we’ve been able to raise it to 100, a lot of workers involved.” This improvement underlines the city’s proactive approach to enhancing LGBTQ+ rights and support.

Key initiatives contributing to Richmond’s high score include legislation supporting a ban on conversion therapy, implementing transgender-affirming policies for local homeless services, and adapting health care policies for the city’s workforce to include gender-affirming care.

Stoney emphasized the importance of these policies.

“We now will cover gender-affirming care for our transgender community [in our] health care policy,” he said. “I thought that was very important.”

Richmond’s score stands in contrast to Newport News, which scored the lowest in Virginia with 66, showing that the commitment to LGBTQ+ equality does vary by city and town.

Stoney believes that Richmond’s progress serves as a model for other cities, underscoring the benefits of inclusive policies.

“We have a competitive advantage here in the South by being more welcoming and more inclusive,” he remarked, highlighting the positive impact of such policies on the city’s culture and values.

Richmond’s achievement in the MEI is not only a testament to the city’s commitment to LGBTQ+ rights but also a call to action for other municipalities to follow suit.

“We are writing a new chapter here in Richmond, our chapter that is inclusive and welcoming for all people,” Stoney said.

As the city celebrates its success, Stoney also acknowledged the efforts of various stakeholders in the community.

“We’ve always worked with the Nationz Foundation, Zakia McKensey, who is one of our number 1 stakeholders in our community,” he noted. The foundation's mission includes LGBTQ+ rights and HIV prevention.

This collaboration with local nonprofits and community organizations has been pivotal in addressing the specific needs of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly in areas of education and awareness for city employees and law enforcement.

Richmond’s approach extends beyond policy to include tangible support for vulnerable groups within the LGBTQ+ community. Stoney highlighted initiatives focused on the city’s youth and unhoused populations.

“A lot of our focus has been on homelessness services because we know the challenges that may occur in the LGBT community, specifically our transgender residents,” he said.

Looking to the future, Stoney emphasized the importance of building upon these achievements.

“I will always stand up, stand against any sort of bigotry, but also marginalization of our transgender and LGBT community,” he said.

In the larger context of the HRC 2023 Municipal Equality Index, Richmond’s perfect score is a beacon of hope amidst a challenging national climate for LGBTQ+ rights, especially as state legislatures attempt to rollback LGBTQ+ rights. Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, highlighted the significance of this year’s MEI.

“This past summer, for the very first time in our history, the Human Rights Campaign declared a State of Emergency for LGBTQ+ people in America,” she said in a letter accompanying the report.

This statement underscores the critical role local governments play in safeguarding LGBTQ+ rights, especially in the face of over 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in state legislatures nationwide.

Richmond’s achievement is not an isolated success but part of a more significant trend of cities striving for inclusivity.

Fran Hutchins, executive director of the Equality Federation Institute, noted, “This year, a record-breaking 129 cities — over 25 percent of all MEI-rated cities — earned the highest score of 100, up from 120 in 2022.”

Cities like Richmond are leading the way, demonstrating the profound impact local policies and protections can have on the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals. These high-scoring cities serve as examples for others, showing that progress toward equality is achievable and crucial locally.

Richmond’s achievement in the Municipal Equality Index is particularly noteworthy given the state’s political landscape, especially under Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration. As the state capital, Richmond’s steadfast commitment to LGBTQ+ rights contrasts with broader attempts to roll back such rights in Virginia.

Youngkin, since taking office, has pursued policies and supported legislative efforts that are seen as detrimental to the LGBTQ+ community. His administration has been marked by actions that many view as undermining LGBTQ+ protections. For instance, there have been moves to restrict the rights of transgender students in schools, including limiting their participation in sports and access to facilities aligning with their gender identity. Additionally, the Youngkin administration has been criticized for policies that could potentially restrict discussions around LGBTQ+ topics in educational settings, echoing the controversial “don’t say gay” bill in Florida.

These actions have sparked significant concern among LGBTQ+ advocates and allies, who argue that such measures not only discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals but also contribute to a hostile and unwelcoming environment. The contrast between Richmond’s proactive actions to enhance LGBTQ+ inclusivity and the state-level efforts to limit these rights underlines the growing divide in approaches to LGBTQ+ issues within Virginia.

NewsVirginiaHuman Rights Campaign (HRC)SocietyYahoo Feed
societyrichmondlgbtqhuman rights campaigninclusivityvirginianewslevar stoney
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Read Full Bio