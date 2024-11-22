Scroll To Top
U.S. cities score big in LGBTQ+ equality despite wave of discriminatory state laws

Richmond VA awarded perfect LGBTQ equality score HRC municipal index 2024
Eze Amos/Getty Images

A record number of cities achieved a perfect Municipal Equality Index score in 2024.

As attacks on LGBTQ+ rights intensify nationwide, the 2024 Municipal Equality Index offers a beacon of hope, showcasing significant advancements in city-level policies even as state legislatures continue to push anti-LGBTQ+ agendas. Released by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in partnership with the Equality Federation, the MEI evaluates 506 cities across the United States, examining theirlaws, policies, and services to gauge their commitment to LGBTQ+ equality.

This year’s report notes that 130 cities earned perfect scores—a record high. According to HRC, these cities, representing over 25 percent of those surveyed, have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to inclusivity despite challenges posed by discriminatory state laws.

“For LGBTQ+ people, building community isn’t just a phrase, it’s a way of life,” HRC president Kelley Robinson said in a press release. “Local politics shapes our lives just as much as state or national politics does. Mayors and city councilors who take LGBTQ+ inclusion seriously build stronger communities, and in turn, their cities thrive.”

The 2024 MEI release coincides with a turbulent political landscape for LGBTQ+ rights. The American Civil Liberties Union reports that 558 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced across state legislatures this year alone. These bills include measures restricting gender-affirming care, redefining sex to exclude transgender people, and implementing curriculum censorship.

While not all these bills became law, their introduction and debate have tangible effects, creating a hostile environment for LGBTQ+ people. For instance, over 85 cities that provide transgender-inclusive health benefits for municipal employees have been unable to offer these benefits to minors due to restrictive state laws, the report found.

Speaking at the MEI launch event in Tempe, Ariz., on Thursday afternoon, Robinson highlighted how local governments are leading the charge for equality even in states lacking non-discrimination protections. She pointed to the 130 cities achieving perfect scores as evidence of progress, emphasizing the importance of creating spaces where everyone can thrive—whether in schools, workplaces, or broader communities. Robinson noted that despite Arizona’s lack of statewide protections, cities like Tempe have enacted measures that foster inclusivity, drive economic growth, and create more welcoming environments.

“This is the perfect example of the work we will continue doing,” she said.

Fran Hutchins, executive director of the Equality Federation, emphasized the importance of finding opportunities to protect LGBTQ+ rights.

“Local advocates are tirelessly working to shield their communities and affirm the power and strength of queer and trans individuals, even in the face of discriminatory state laws,” Hutchins said in a press release.

Despite these challenges, cities across the nation continue to defy the odds. The MEI recognized 76 “All-Star Cities” for scoring above 85 points despite being in states without LGBTQ+ non-discrimination protections.

The index also noted significant increases in average scores in states like Oregon, Maine, and Minnesota. According to the report, 121 cities now have more comprehensive transgender-inclusive non-discrimination laws than their respective states.

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
