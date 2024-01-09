Scroll To Top
News

Sinéad O’Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner

Sinead O'Connor Irish singer activist
Shutterstock

The music icon died last July.

Cwnewser

Sinéad O’Connor, the renowned Irish singer and activist, died of natural causes last July, a coroner has ruled.

According to the London Inner South Coroner’s Court, O’Connor passed away at the age of 56 due to natural causes, the New York Timesreports. Her death in July was initially surrounded by uncertainty regarding the cause, given its proximity to a recent tragedy in the singer’s life, leading to an autopsy. The results put to bed any speculation over the performer’s untimely death.

Related: Sinéad O’Connor, Acclaimed Irish Singer, Dead at 56

O’Connor, best known for her soulful rendition of the song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” released 10 albums throughout her illustrious career.

Beyond her musical achievements, O’Connor was also a prominent figure for her activism. In 1992, O’Connor sparked controversy on Saturday Night Live by tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II. The photo, which belonged to her abusive mother, symbolized her protest against the trauma she suffered under a devoutly Catholic upbringing. Simultaneously, it was a bold statement against the widespread child abuse within the Catholic Church, particularly in Ireland,

Her life, marked by her artistic and activist endeavors, also included personal challenges. O’Connor is survived by three children. Her son Shane died the year before her death.

NewsWorldIrelandYahoo FeedMusicPeople
newsirelandsinead o’connorsinéad o’connormusicpeople
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio