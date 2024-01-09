Sinéad O’Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner

Sinéad O’Connor, the renowned Irish singer and activist, died of natural causes last July, a coroner has ruled.

According to the London Inner South Coroner’s Court, O’Connor passed away at the age of 56 due to natural causes, the New York Timesreports. Her death in July was initially surrounded by uncertainty regarding the cause, given its proximity to a recent tragedy in the singer’s life, leading to an autopsy. The results put to bed any speculation over the performer’s untimely death.



O’Connor, best known for her soulful rendition of the song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” released 10 albums throughout her illustrious career.

Beyond her musical achievements, O’Connor was also a prominent figure for her activism. In 1992, O’Connor sparked controversy on Saturday Night Live by tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II. The photo, which belonged to her abusive mother, symbolized her protest against the trauma she suffered under a devoutly Catholic upbringing. Simultaneously, it was a bold statement against the widespread child abuse within the Catholic Church, particularly in Ireland,

Her life, marked by her artistic and activist endeavors, also included personal challenges. O’Connor is survived by three children. Her son Shane died the year before her death.