Scroll To Top
News

Southern states can't block protections for transgender students, judge rules

students in a classroom
Drazen Zigic/Shutterstock

Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia must enforce rules protecting queer students set by the Biden administration, according to a judge.

A federal judge in Alabama ruled four states can’t refuse to enforce Biden administration rules protecting LGBTQ+ students, including trans students, from discrimination.

“Plaintiffs must, among other things, establish a substantial likelihood of success on the claims advanced in their complaint to obtain a preliminary injunction from this court. They failed to sustain that burden,” wrote U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon in an order.

Attorneys general in more than 20 Republican-controlled states have challenged Education Secretary Miguel Cardona over a Biden administration interpretation of Title IX, the section of the Education Amendments of 1972 that bans sex discrimination in federally funded educational programs.

A Department of Education rule issued in April guarantees transgender students’ ability to use restroom and changing facilities corresponding to their gender identity, and would also require schools to respect students’ preferred pronouns.

Axon, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, wrote that officials in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina cannot block enforcement of the rule while the legal challenge works its way through court.

She noted a total of 26 states have similarly challenged the rule, while 15 other states have filed amicus briefs defending the administration rule.

Other judges across the country have blocked enforcement of the rule. At this point, 21 states are blocking enforcement while the four impacted by the Axon ruling cannot, according to a tally kept by Reuters. The case seems bound for debate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Axon noted the U.S. Supreme Court already ruled transgender individuals enjoy protection from sex discrimination, in a 6-3 decision written in 2020 by Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s first appointment to the court. In Bostock v. Clayton County, the court said Title VII of the Constitution bans employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The same year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit based on that decision said Florida could not deny transgender student Drew Adams access to boys restrooms.

But the states argue the Biden administration is overstepping by redefining sex to include gender identity. But Axon noted a plaintiff in the Bostock case was transgender, undermining arguments by the states.

News
title ixalabamafloridageorgiamiguel cardonapreferred pronounssouth carolinatrans athletestransgendertransgender studentsTitle IX
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Jacob Ogles

Read Full Bio