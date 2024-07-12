Scroll To Top
Black transgender woman Taylor Casey goes missing in Bahamas

transgender missing person Taylor Casey Bahamas beach chairs
facebook @findtaylorcasey; shutterstock creative

Casey disappeared in June and her family is asking for your help.

The family of a Black transgender woman who went missing three weeks ago in the Bahamas is asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Taylor Casey, who was known for her vibrant personality and loving nature and would have turned 42 yesterday, was visiting Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island in Nassau last month. She was last seen on June 19 and the Royal Bahamas Police Force issued a missing person alert two days later on June 21.

A 15-year practitioner of yoga, she was on the island for a two-day retreat and told her family she was looking forward to returning home to Chicago.

Casey’s mother, Colette Seymore, fears for her daughter’s safety.

“I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return,” Seymore said in a press release shortly after Casey’s disappearance. “Taylor would never disappear like this.”

The initial searches were fruitless, and family members have visited the island to aid in the efforts.

Police announced the discovery of Casey’s journal and cell phone on July 2 via social media but cautioned they had not located her passport. They provided no information on the contents of the phone or the journal.

Friends have set up a Chuffed fundraising page (chuffed.org/project/findtaylorcasey). They have raised over $22,000 towards their goal of $100,000 to help offset the travel, mental health, and other expenses related to the search and her disappearance.

The family holds out hope, but Casey’s mother admitted they are worried.

"We are deeply concerned for Taylor's safety and well-being," Seymore said. “We love Taylor and want her home.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Royal Bahamas Police Force Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2 or Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

