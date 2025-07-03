How a new trans rights PAC looks to rebuild the political playbook with these high-profile endorsements

The Christopher Street Project, a new political group focused on building support for transgender rights within the Democratic Party, has announced its first slate of congressional endorsements as it moves to equip candidates with political and messaging strategies ahead of the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential election.

Named after the New York City street where the 1969 Stonewall uprising began and founded in the wake of the 2024 election cycle that saw Republicans spend more than $200 million attacking transgender Americans, Christopher Street Project is endorsing 16 Democratic lawmakers. The slate includes prominent LGBTQ+ members, parents of trans children, relatives of transgender people, and high-profile allies such as Reps. Sarah McBride, Delia Ramirez, Sara Jacobs, Dina Titus, Katherine Clark, Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Val Hoyle, Mark Takano, Becca Balint, Julie Johnson, Mark Pocan, Pramila Jayapal, Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamie Raskin, and Melanie Stansbury.

“Our mission is to build support for the trans community within the Democratic Party and take back the party as one that values people over power,” Tyler Hack, the group’s 20-year-old founder, told The Advocate in an exclusive interview. “We understand that we need to build the playbook for how we win on trans issues over the next decade.”

Hack, who identifies as trans and nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said the Christopher Street Project was born from frustration after the 2024 elections, when some Democrats began to distance themselves from trans issues, fearing electoral backlash. Hack noted that since November, they had met with lawmakers who were at a loss for how to counter Republican attacks effectively.

“For all the thousands of PACs in Washington, there wasn’t one dedicated specifically to trans people,” Hack said. “It was really important for us to build up that playbook in a time when Democratic leaders were doing what they thought was right, but were not always given guidance about how to go about that.”

Hack’s vision is clear: Democrats must learn how to respond to Republican attacks and misinformation without abandoning core values. In 2024, Hack said, the party failed by attempting to deflect or move past attacks rather than confronting them head-on. Republicans, particularly the Trump campaign, bombarded Vice President Kamala Harris for her support of the trans community in several attack ads that claimed “Kamala Harris is for they/them, Donald Trump is for you.”

After the Trump campaign bashed Harris for having expressed support for providing essential gender-affirming care to people in federal custody, Republicans painted her views as extreme. Ads attacked her for supporting “taxpayer-funded transgender surgery for prisoners,” even as Trump initiated that policy during his first administration. However, Democrats did not fight back and dismissed the line of attack.

“We never, as any political party or candidate, won an argument by simply saying, ‘Let’s move on to the next question.’ That’s just not how the American electorate thinks,” Hack said. “People don’t respond to that because it’s clear leaders are being evasive.”

Instead, Hack believes Democrats must call out the realities behind Republican proposals. They pointed to the so-called “Protecting Women and Girls in Sports Act,” warning it would lead to invasive policies like “genital inspections for girls as young as four years old.” Hack added, “There’s no swing voter who wants genital inspections for girls as young as four.”

Hack argued that the Republican focus on transgender athletes is both a distraction and a moral failing, designed to exploit a tiny population for political gain. “Trans-female athletes in the NCAA—we’re talking about fewer than 10 people,” Hack said. “It’s really closer to five. These are actual human beings, and they have real consequences when they become political targets.”

Despite GOP attacks, Hack said Democrats can win if they frame trans rights as part of a broader fight against government overreach and cruelty. “There’s no way to discriminate against transgender Americans without a gross government overreach on all people,” Hack said. “We need to reach people where they’re at, emphasize what these bills actually do.”

Hack stressed that the Christopher Street Project’s goal isn’t to demand that every candidate make trans rights their top issue in competitive districts.

“Most people are concerned about the cost of living, about their health care,” Hack said. “But when millions of dollars are attacking you, you need to have a response. You can’t just immediately pivot because the electorate doesn’t respond to that.”

The lawmakers on Christopher Street Project’s initial slate, Hack said, have consistently shown up for the trans community, even when it wasn’t politically convenient. “These are people who have been standing up for the trans community time and time again, regardless of when it’s popular or when pundits are telling them to stop speaking about it,” Hack said. “They show up in their districts and do the work.”

Hack pointed to Titus of Nevada as an example of a lawmaker who has defended trans rights in a competitive district and successfully countered Republican narratives. “She has been unwavering in her support of the transgender community,” Hack said. “She’s been a longtime supporter of the Trans Bill of Rights and is showing what it looks like to be a Democratic member who stands up for trans people and wins in their tough races.”

The Christopher Street Project has already raised several hundred thousand dollars, Hack said, and has contributed financially to each of its endorsed candidates. The PAC will file its latest financial report soon, they said. Hack added that the group is working with lawmakers on legislative strategy, messaging, and campaign organizing. “We’re always looking for ways that we can make the biggest impact,” they said, noting the group’s support for candidates like Adelita Grijalva, daughter of the late Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who died in March, in Arizona’s upcoming special election to fill her father’s seat.

Hack also emphasized the Christopher Street Project’s long-term vision of building political power to influence Democratic messaging heading into 2028. “It’s so important that we build this coalition from the ground up with members from across the country with a variety of experiences, and work to build a party that values transgender people, not just for their votes, but for their voices,” they said.

Among those endorsed, Frost of Florida told The Advocate he was honored to receive Christopher Street Project's support. “They’re doing the work every day to protect the LGBTQ+ community at a time when they’re under constant attack,” Frost said. “What we’re seeing from Trump and MAGA Republicans isn’t just politics, it’s cruelty. Using trans people as political targets is wrong, and I won’t stand by and watch it happen. In Congress, I’ll keep fighting to protect our rights and build a country where everyone can live with safety, dignity, and pride.”

Hack said Christopher Street Project’s mission remains urgent as Republicans prepare to keep transgender issues at the forefront of the culture wars leading into the next elections. “We’re determined to make sure Democrats don’t leave trans people behind, and that they know how to fight back and win,” Hack said.