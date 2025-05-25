Hi y'all,
🌈 As some companies scale back their public LGBTQ+ engagement under far-right pressure, a new GLAAD-Ipsos survey released Thursday paints a far more supportive picture of American consumer sentiment. Target, are you listening yet?
🏛️ A federal judge in Massachusetts has ordered the U.S. government to return a gay Guatemalan asylum-seeker who was wrongfully deported under a new Trump policy, sharply criticizing immigration officials for misleading the court and flouting due process.
👀 Utah’s Republican lawmakers, who banned access to medically recommended care for trans minors, spent more than two years demanding proof that gender-affirming care benefits transgender youth. Now they have it — and they’re still refusing to budge.
Onward and upward,
Alex Cooper
Editor-in-Chief, The Advocate
P.S. Support The Advocate's Journalism. Find out how to contribute here.
Ringo Chiu/Shutterstock
NATACHA PISARENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Courtesy Attorney General James Uthmeier; shutterstock creative
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock
shutterstock
family photo via NBC News; family photo via The Dignity Memorial
shutterstock creative
Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Salivanchuk Semyon/shutterstock
Sedat Elbasan/Shutterstock
shutterstock creative
Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate
You can get every print issue of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!
🌈 Look, the answer! 🌈
Each week, The Advocatenewsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And today, you'll get the answer.
This week's question: What LGBTQ+ rights icon began a campaign in the 1960s against the federal government after he was fired from the U.S. Army Map Service over his sexuality?
This week's answer: Frank Kameny. Kameny, a pioneering LGBTQ+ rights advocate, would have turned 100 May 21. Kameny earned the moniker “Father of the Gay Rights Movement,” having become an activist after he lost his federal government job in the 1950s for being gay. Earlier this week, Kameny was honored in front of the Supreme Court.
⚡ Congrats to Bill for getting it right!
📣 What you should be reading: