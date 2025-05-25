Hi y'all,

🌈 As some companies scale back their public LGBTQ+ engagement under far-right pressure, a new GLAAD-Ipsos survey released Thursday paints a far more supportive picture of American consumer sentiment. Target, are you listening yet?

🏛️ A federal judge in Massachusetts has ordered the U.S. government to return a gay Guatemalan asylum-seeker who was wrongfully deported under a new Trump policy, sharply criticizing immigration officials for misleading the court and flouting due process.

👀 Utah’s Republican lawmakers, who banned access to medically recommended care for trans minors, spent more than two years demanding proof that gender-affirming care benefits transgender youth. Now they have it — and they’re still refusing to budge.

Utah Republicans ignore study supporting gender-affirming care for trans youth. It's research they demanded NATACHA PISARENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Florida attorney general threatens gym for allowing 'men posing as women' in females' locker rooms Courtesy Attorney General James Uthmeier; shutterstock creative

Three sentenced to life for the New York City drugging, robbing, and killing of two gay men family photo via NBC News; family photo via The Dignity Memorial

Why experts say Trump's budget bill strips health care from nearly all transgender people shutterstock creative

Reneé Rapp joins WorldPride Music Festival lineup Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

