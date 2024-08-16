Hello all,
🩺 The World Health Organization announced on Wednesday that it declared the new outbreak of mpox to be a global health emergency. The declaration has prompted governments and public health agencies, including in the United States, to respond to the potential threat. But what exactly is this new mpox outbreak, and should you be concerned?
🥎 For one group of LGBTQ+ men navigating life in Florida — yes, the place of DeSantis — softball has become a safe haven. For the first time in team history, the Orlando Onslaught family has landed a spot in the Gay Softball World Series (GSWS), and get to embark on a trip together to Las Vegas, where they'll spend October 14 through 20 surrounded by other out LGBTQ+ athletes bonding over their shared interest and identity. Read their story. 🥎
🎵 Randy Rainbow digs deep into the Broadway catalog for his latest political parody, “The Lawyer or the Conman,” set to the tune of “The Farmer and the Cowman” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! The lawyer is, of course, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and the conman is, naturally, Donald Trump. “One inspires and excites / the other wants to chuck our rights,” Rainbow sings.
