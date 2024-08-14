Scroll To Top
Sports

Out transgender woman athlete will make history as she competes in Paralympic Games

italian sprinter Valentina Petrillo First out trans disabled athlete set to compete in upcoming Paralympic Games
Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

Italian sprinter Valentina Petrillo describes her selection as “an important symbol of inclusion.”

Italian sprinter Valentina Petrillo is set to become the first out trans athlete to compete in the Paralympics Games, BBC Sports reported.

Petrillo, 50, was diagnosed with Stargardt disease, a degenerative condition of the eyes, at the age of 14. She competes in the women’s T12 category for athletes with a visual impairment.

She took home gold in the 100m, 200m, and 400m events during competition at the 2021 Italian Paralympic Championships and will compete in the T12 200m and 400m at the Paris Paralympics.

“I deserve this selection and I want to thank the Italian Paralympic Federation and the Italian Paralympic Committee for having always believed in me, above all as a person as well as an athlete,” Petrillo told BBC Sports following her selection. “The historic value of being the first transgender woman to compete at the Paralympics is an important symbol of inclusion.”

Petrillo said she understands there will be controversy surrounding her selection, but adds it is misguided and should not deny her the chance to compete.

“And the way I am, like all transgender people who do not feel they belong to their biological gender, should not be discriminated against in the same way that race, religion, or political ideology should not be discriminated against,” Petrillo continued. “And sport that imposes rules based on a binary way of thinking does not factor this in. It is sport that has to find a solution and excluding transgender athletes is clearly not that solution.”

Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) welcomed the news. The rules of World Para Athletics, the governing body, allow legally recognized women to compete as women, but Parsons said he, too, is ready to face criticism for the decision.

“But again we need to respect our rules, we cannot disrespect our rules,” Parson said from Paris on Saturday. “So sometimes as an individual, I think one way or another. But we need to follow our constitution. We need to follow our own rules and in the specific sports, the rules of the international federations need to be respected.”

Petrillo won 11 national titles competing in the men's category. With the help of her wife, she began living as a woman in 2018 and initiated hormone therapy in 2018.

Petrillo made clear competing as a woman is not a choice but a reflection of her identity.

“This is not a lifestyle choice for me, this is who I am,” Petrillo said.

international paralympic committeeitalian paralympic championshipsitalian sprinterparalympics gamesstargardt diseasetransgender peopletransgender womanvalentina petrillovisual impairment
