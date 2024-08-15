Scroll To Top
A Colorado man threatened to 'shoot up' a drag show. Artists are responding with a bigger show

Professional chef Arnold Myint performs as SuzyWong during the drag race of Telluride Colorado Gay Ski Week
Kelsey Brunner/Special to The Washington Post via Getty Images

Drag artists in a Colorado city are hosting their biggest show yet after a man allegedly threatened to carry out a mass shooting during one of their performances

The Steamboat Springs LGBTQ+ community won't let threats of violence stop them from living with pride.

Drag artists in the Colorado city are hosting their biggest show yet after a local man allegedly threatened to carry out a mass shooting during one of their performances at local nightclub Schmiggity's Live Music & Dance Bar.

John Clark, 28, was arrested on July 17 after an employee at the nearby establishment of Sunpies Bistro called 911 to "report that a male was threatening to ‘shoot up’ Schmiggity's due to the drag show that was going on,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by local outlet Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Clark was at Sunpies when other customers reported overhearing him “threatening to ‘shoot up’ the drag show” at the venue. The employee “stated that several people in the bar heard these threats and were concerned." Officers later located Clark through his roommate, who was also at Sunpies, who told law enforcement that Clark “had a hunting rifle at his home” and that his comments about the drag show were "not OK." The roommate "stated that he tried to get [Clark] to stop talking about it but [he] would not."

Clark submitted to questioning and “admitted to making a comment about going to Schmiggity’s and making a scene [and] stated that he potentially made comments about going to Schmiggity’s and causing violence.” He has since been charged with a felony count of inciting destruction of life or property and misdemeanor counts of harassment, menacing, and bias motivated crimes.

Drag artists from the Fresh Drag Show, the only recurring drag event in Steamboat Springs, have since mobilized to put on an even larger show at the venue. A Night of Drag Delight will take place August 21, and will feature local performers Madame Sassysquatch the Rafting Queen, Jack Darling, Beautiful Miss Steak, Gabe Peccorino, Axel Rod, and Lady Mae Hungbe.

The show will also feature Finnish Hymn Alnite, a special guest performer from Club Q, the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub where five people were tragically killed in a mass shooting.

The show at Schmiggity's will also provide enhanced security measures. Queer Futures, the local LGBTQIA2S+ resource center for the Yampa Valley, is working with the Fresh Drag Show, local police, and violence prevention professionals on a coordinated response and safety plan for it and future shows.

“We want all of Colorado to know that we are here to stay,” said show producer Madame Sassysquatch the Rafting Queen. “Our drag show has been one of the few places that the LGBTQ+ community in our area can go to celebrate, relax, and have a good time together. We celebrate everyone and no threat is ever going to stop us from being who we are."

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
