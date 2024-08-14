Scroll To Top
Randy Rainbow's newest parody asks, 'Will the lawyer or the conman be the prez?'

donald trump conman creeping behind american flag randy rainbow singer skit artist Kamala Harris 2019- Presidential candidate Kamala Harris press conference distracted Democratic Party Long Beach California
Gil Corzo/Shutterstock; footage still via youtube @RandyRainbowOfficial; Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock

"One inspires and excites / the other wants to chuck our rights," Rainbow sings to the tune of a song from Oklahoma!

trudestress

Randy Rainbow digs deep into the Broadway catalogue for his latest political parody, “The Lawyer or the Conman,” set to the tune of “The Farmer and the Cowman” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

The lawyer is, of course, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and the conman is, naturally, Donald Trump. “One inspires and excites / the other wants to chuck our rights,” Rainbow sings.

He goes into President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race, under pressure from fellow Democrats, and his endorsement of Vice President Harris as the party’s standard-bearer. The race was initially between “the conman and the old guy,” Rainbow notes, going on to explain, “Democratic folks were gettin’ nauseous / mega-MAGA folks were gettin’ bold / old guy fumed when the Dems got cautious / Dems got scared ’cause the old guy’s old.”

“The old guy passed the torch for his country / to resurrect the campaign he was torchin’ / he vowed to still defend and protect us till the end / just as long as he’s in bed by Wheel of Fortune,” Rainbow continues.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

He lauds the enthusiasm that Harris, a former prosecuting attorney, has sparked. “The lawyer had a plan for the future / unlike the shady conman she was trolled by / they flooded her dot-com, so she quickly won the nom / and now just like that, the conman is the old guy,” he sings. “Now conman keeps on denigrating lawyer / despite his many crimes and derelictions / Republicans all cry ‘lawyer’s just a DEI’ / but they’re fine with conman’s 34 convictions.”

“So the lawyer or the felon will be prez,” he goes on, but no one knows which one, although Harris is gaining in the polls, causing Trump “to crap his pants.” But “now it’s up to us who will be prez,” Rainbow concludes.

broadwaydonald trumpjoe bidenkamala harrispoliticianscomedyelectionmusicmusical theaterrandy rainbow
Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
